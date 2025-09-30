Isha Ambani stuns in $6,000 Valentino gown at friend's wedding; but it's her massive diamond ring stealing the show

Isha Ambani's love for Valentino is no secret. The entrepreneur has displayed her love for the luxury brand over the years, from wearing the first lehenga designed by the fashion house to donning looks from their collection at multiple events. At a recent wedding, Isha Ambani wore a pastel green gown from Alessandro Michele's collection. (Instagram)

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai owns the ramp for L’Oreal in Paris wearing Manish Malhotra sherwani studded with thousands of diamonds

Isha Ambani wears a Valentino gown for a friend's wedding

Recently, Isha attended a close friend's wedding, and for one of the festivities, she chose a stunning pastel green gown from designer Alessandro Michele's first resort collection for the Roman maison, called Avant les Débuts.

On September 30, a fan page shared pictures of Isha Ambani posing with her friends during the wedding festivities. According to the fan page, the Alessandro Michele's Valentino gown is worth $6,000, which is approximately ₹5,32,780. Let's decode her look:

Decoding Isha Ambani's outfit

The pastel green and beige-coloured, floor-length dress features a ruffled turtleneck, mint green ruffle lace embroidery done all over the ensemble, draped multi-layered half-length sleeves, a cinched waistline, and a flowy skirt with a layered ruffle embroidery.

The see-through bodice and flower petal-shaped crystals add a feminine touch to the ensemble. Lastly, Isha also wore a nude-coloured spaghetti slip blouse under the gown.

Meanwhile, for the accessories, she wore a stunning pair of flower-shaped diamond earrings, a dainty gold bracelet, and a diamond ring with a massive centre stone that stole the show.

Lastly, Isha tied her tresses in a centre-parted, messy bun, and to add a glamorous yet simple touch to her makeup, she opted for darkened brows, nude brown lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and a little bit of mascara.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is the only daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. She married Anand Piramal in December 2018, and during the reception ceremony, she wore the Valentino lehenga. The couple are parents to twins, Aadiya Shakti and Krishna.