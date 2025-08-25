Janhvi Kapoor’s pastel mini dress looks basic but its price tag will empty your savings account; it costs…

Janhvi Kapoor wowed with her back-to-back stylish looks for the promotions of Param Sundari for a few weeks now, whether it is with her floral jaal saree to Madrasi-inspired lungi saree. Not just traditional sarees, she donned a maxi floral print midi dress for the launch of Param Sundari's SunMereYaarVe track too, looking elegant, showcasing her sartorial ease to pull off all kinds of looks. In other words, lately she has served a lot of memorable and incredibly eye-catching, conversation starter looks for Param Sundari. Janhvi Kapoor wore a mini dress but the bland styling kept it from stealing the spotlight, appearing underwhelming in terms of silhouette and styling.(PC: Ahutosh Raina)

But her recent look from the wrap-up party of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari surprisingly looks forgettable despite the luxe price tag. So even if you have a sartorial finesse to effortlessly rock any look, it's really the styling that has the final say.

What was her look?

The dress's hefty price tag, however, is anything but simple, even if the end result fails to make a head-turning statement. The dress is from Clio Peppiatt and is called the Miami Mini Dress, costing Rs. 306,785. Her heels, called the Tequila Sandal 105, are from the brand Aquazzura and are priced around Rs. 119,600. Now that we have the price details out of the way, let's zoom in on the details of the dress.

It's a mini pink dress with a regular square neckline and straps, featuring an ombre shift towards a light cyan shade from the waistline downwards. With a fitted bodice, the dress also features a tiny slit. Much like the name, the print has a Miami theme, with palm trees, flamingos, a retro convertible car, and starfish prints. The heels are in tune with the light cyan in the dress.

Styling issues

In the department of styling, this look is plain and simple, devoid of any effort in layering or accessorising. The dress itself serves as a base on which the look could have been built; it's definitely not complete enough to be the end look.

Even otherwise, the dress is too basic, not possessing any standout neckline or silhouette. The print is too lively, and the absolute lack of any styling, from no bag, hairdo or jewellery, caused a jarring mismatch. The dress had the potential for an eclectic (if the print is taken as reference point) with graphic lined eyes, sleek high pony (or even half-up and down would work) to metallic mini clutch.

The time of day also sets the tone of your look, which is why maybe the colourful prints failed to give off the wow factor in the evening, as evening looks typically lean towards more neutral or vivid colours like blacks and reds (with sequins), rarely mellow pastels. And even if pastels are chosen, the colours could have popped more with a neutral layering (like a crop-tailored blazer with tights), achieving the effect you see in the colour blocking technique.

While Janhvi does carry a chic energy in whatever she wears, as her incredible repertoire of looks from promotions to red carpet is a testament, this look definitely fell flat and was forgettable, failing to really live up to the high-end price tag’s expectation or Janhvi's otherwise strong style streak.

On her work front

Janhvi's pipeline is all sorted, as she has two romantic-comedy movies on the way: Param Sundari, starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra, releasing this August 29, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, with Varun Dhawan, which is set to hit theatres on Dussehra, 2nd October.