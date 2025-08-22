Janhvi Kapoor gives Madras checks a glam twist in lungi-inspired saree gown; internet says ‘my nana used to wear this’

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Param Sundari, starring Siddharth Malhotra. Her promotional diaries have been nothing short of glamorous, as she rocks one stunning look after another, from floral jall sarees to pretty, flowy dresses. Her latest appearance was no exception, turning heads in a unique Madras check saree. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor stuns as ‘Param Sundari’ in most beautiful floral jaal saree for movie promotions with Sidharth Malhotra ) Janhvi Kapoor's neo-saree gown redefines Madras checks with a fashion-forward twist.(Instagram/@dietsabya)

Janhvi Kapoor rocks stunning Madras check saree

On August 22, anonymous fashion blogger Diet Sabya shared an exclusive video of Janhvi on Instagram, captioning it: "Are we ready for the (Neo) sari gown comeback??? Janhvi wearing Amit Aggarwal couture, a custom take on the legendary Madras checks."

Janhvi can be seen wearing a stunning Madras check saree that's anything but traditional. This contemporary, couture-inspired take on the classic check pattern transforms into a neo-sari gown silhouette, perfectly blending the elegance of draped Indian wear with the structure of a modern gown.

The usually vibrant, summery Madras checks are reimagined in a mix of pastel and jewel tones, giving the look a fresh, fashion-forward edge. The draping is unconventional, the pallu and pleats are fused into a flowy yet tailored ensemble that flatters Janhvi's frame beautifully.

How she styled her look

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, Janhvi accessorised her look with heritage jewels, including statement earrings, a choker necklace, and a bold ring adorning her finger. Makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda enhanced her look with shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks, plenty of highlighter, and a glossy pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses were tied in a neat bun and adorned with beautiful flowers, completing the look perfectly.

How internet reacted

Janhvi's post quickly caught attention online, racking up tons of likes and comments. While some viewers appreciated her look, others were critical. One user wrote, "Method styling k chakkar mei the jewellery has gone down the drain." Another added, "PC, Bebo have done this before." One commented, "It's giving something, just not sure what," while another said, "This jewellery is not working in this look." Some were more blunt: "Horrible jewellery. Gorgeous sari," and another quipped, "My nana used to wear this dhoti."