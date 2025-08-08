Janhvi Kapoor stuns as ‘Param Sundari’ in most beautiful floral jaal saree for movie promotions with Sidharth Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Param Sundari, starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The 28-year-old recently stepped out for promotions, turning heads with a stunning ethnic look. She wore a unique six-yard saree, unlike the usual, adorned with delicate floral embellishments all over, embracing her traditional side with a fresh twist. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor is summer ready at Wimbledon semi-final in check-printed Miu Miu dress with the most stunning shoes ) Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in floral saree for Param Sundari promotion. (Ashutosh Rai)

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in floral jaal saree

Janhvi's saree comes in a soft pink shade, beautifully draped with a delicate netted overlay featuring an intricate jaal pattern adorned with small floral motifs throughout, adding a subtle three-dimensional texture. The border is richly embroidered with pink floral designs, giving the saree a feminine and elegant finish.

She pairs it with a matching sleeveless pink bralette blouse with a sweetheart neckline, embellished with ornate details that elevate the look. This ensemble perfectly blends traditional elegance with a contemporary touch, making it both graceful and stylish.

How she styled her look

In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal to let her floral saree take centre stage, styling her look with just a huge diamond flower-shaped ring and a pair of high heels. Her makeup perfectly complemented the outfit, featuring a dewy base, blushed cheeks, generous highlighter, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, and glossy pink lipstick.

Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose with a middle parting, elegantly cascading down her shoulders and perfectly completing her glamorous look.

On the work front

On the professional side, Janhvi is currently filming 'Peddi' with Ram Charan. This pan-India project, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 27, 2026. Additionally, Janhvi will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar' alongside Varun Dhawan.