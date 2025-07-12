Janhvi Kapoor is summer ready at Wimbledon semi-final in check-printed Miu Miu dress with the most stunning shoes

Janhvi Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final match in London on July 11, accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The actor was spotted enjoying a high-octane match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Let's decode her look: Janhvi Kapoor attends the Wimbledon semi-final match.

Also Read | Jane Birkin's original Hermès handbag sells for over 84 crores, is now the 'most expensive fashion accessory ever sold'

Janhvi Kapoor attends the Wimbledon semi-final

The luxury brand Miu Miu has been on Janhvi Kapoor's radar ever since she attended the Cannes Film Festival this year. She dazzled at the Wimbledon semi-final match in another look from the label. She chose a blue and white check printed dress, serving the most minimal yet classy summer look. The ensemble proves that gingham print can always be your go-to for the hot weather.

Details about Janhvi's Wimbledon look

The printed dress features a sleeveless design, a plunging V neckline showing off her decolletage, twisted detailing on the shoulder, a cinched waist defining her curves, a black belt adorned with a tiny bow worn on the waist, a pleated silhouette on the flowy skirt, a midi hem length, and a flowy silhouette. The yellow floral embellishments adorning the bust added to the feminine beauty of the ensemble.

She accessorised the ensemble with sunshades from Miu Miu and statement earrings. Additionally, a pair of wine red, strappy, pointed high heels rounded off the styling by celebrity stylist Megan Concessio. Lastly, a centre parted messy bun, mauve pink lips, feathered brows, flushed cheeks and glowing highlighter rounded off the glam.

On the professional front

Workwise, Janhvi is currently juggling multiple projects across languages. She is busy shooting for Peddi opposite Ram Charan. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the pan-India film is slated for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

She also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar with Varun Dhawan, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Another anticipated release is Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra.