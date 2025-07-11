Jane Birkin's original Hermès handbag sells for over 84 crores, is now the 'most expensive fashion accessory ever sold'

The aura it takes to inspire a legacy that has spanned generations and will continue to do so, is without a doubt a rarity. And that is what late actor and singer Jane Birkin achieved with her fruitful Hermès collaboration dating back to 1984 — a crossover that mind you, was the result of a chance encounter between her and Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight, where the actor expressed her need for a high-end, but equally practical handbag. The original Jane Birkin Hermès handbag auctioned for $7M(Photo: X)

And so, the Birkin, one of the most undisputable stamps of leisurely luxury was born. And the first of it's kind — the original, the blueprint, was of course owned by Jane herself. Now while most Birkin owners today would keep their prized possession meticulously stored away, it seeing the light of day only in carefully curated situations, Jane's Birkin served its purpose as the 'petite Anglaise' used it extensively and heartfully over the course of 9 years. She dressed it with stickers and trinkets, stuffing it full just short of it bursting at the seams. At least she managed to get out of the world's first Birkin, exactly what had sparked a need for it —functional luxury, though the legacy handbag now, stands for anything but its utilitarian birth story.

So for the undisputedly iconic piece of fashion history it is, a Sotheby's auction in Paris yesterday, saw the original prototype sell for 7 million euros. Jane's Birkin now belongs to a Japanese collector, who will be required to pay a sum total of 8.6 million euros before July 15 at Sotheby's Paris. 8.6 million euros roughly comes up to $10.1 million.

The bid commenced at 1 million euros and descended into a rather aggressive 20-way bidding war which reportedly lasted 13 minutes and 33 seconds. The winning bid concluded at 7 million euros, making the piece the most expensive fashion accessory in the world. Catherine B, previous owner of the Birkin was both emotional as well as happy, expressing how she and her bag had enough good memories together, and what the new owner did with it, was not her call to make.

Some food for thought and reassurance: When something is of such significant historical relevance, the kind of parasocial nostalgic grandeur you feel, despite neither the subject nor the object being of any real-time consequence to you, is completely normal.