Wimbledon 2025: Prize money for each round and other championships revealed

Wimbledon 2025 is set to finish on a high. The event is held in collaboration with the Lawn Tennis Association in Wimbledon, London. In addition to fame and glory, winners proceeding through the highly challenging rounds of the sport are also granted a hefty price tag, as revealed in the full list released by Wimbledon to declare this year’s awards. A security guard stands on Centre Court during the men's singles quarter-final tennis match(AFP)

Prize money distribution

“The prize money for The Championships 2025 is a record £53,500,000 with the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles Champions each receiving £3,000,000,” reads the official website of Wimbledon. The prize pool for this year is a grand total of £53.55 million, an uptick of 7% from last year, as reported by ATP Tour. This includes the money split at every level of the competition, along with money won by men’s and women’s singles qualifying players.

Prize money for each round’s exits, runners-up and winners

As reported by the BBC, here is the full list of prize money per round for men’s and women’s singles competition:

· Exit in first round of qualifying: ¬£15,500

· Exit in second round of qualifying: ¬£26,000

· Exit in third round of qualifying: ¬£41,500

· Exit in first round: ¬£66,000

· Exit in second round: ¬£99,000

· Exit in third round: ¬£152,000

· Exit in fourth round: ¬£240,000

· Exit in quarter-finals: ¬£400,000

· Exit in semi-finals: ¬£775,000

· Runner-up: ¬£1,520,000

· Winner: ¬£3,000,000

This prize money isn’t cumulative in nature. Players only get to take home the money they win in the last round played by them before getting eliminated.

Prize money for other Wimbledon competitions

As reported by the BBC, here is the full list of prize money for securing a win in other competitions organized by Wimbledon:

· Doubles: ¬£680,000 (per team)

· Mixed doubles: ¬£135,000 (per team)

· Wheelchair singles: ¬£68,000

· Wheelchair doubles: ¬£30,000 (per team)

· Quad singles: ¬£68,000

· Quad doubles: ¬£28,000 (per team)

These prizes are, however, much lower than those won by those in the two main singles competitions.

By Stuti Gupta