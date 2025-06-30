Pastel takeover: 7 colours ruling ethnic wear and giving accessories a fashionable upgrade with charm
Loud colours are out and pastels are in. Gentle colours can make a statement as much as bold colours.
Pastels are the showstoppers that turn heads with their soft-spoken, sorbet-like shades. The pastel style is the quiet sister of dopamine dressing, flattering both in person and on camera, with soft colours bringing in the sweet charm.
Ethnic wear is now seeing pastels take up space, from brunches and weddings to festive functions and everything in between. While fuchsia, hot pink, parrot green, scarlet, tangerine, or navy blue once ruled the celebration scene with their dramatic flair, pastels are for those who seek a refreshing alternative, quiet yet beautiful.
Pastels may not dominate the frame the way brighter, more vibrant colours do. But the pastel takeover is here, flipping the festivewear style rulebook with the right touch of romantic, whimsical energy. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts for pastel ethnic outfits and accessories, who shared insights on how to style them.
Pastel outfits
Jigar Patel, MD of G3+ Fashion, shared his top pastel outfit picks that are perfect for everything from daytime functions to festive soirees:
- Mint: A mint green sharara with mirror work is ideal for a daytime function. It appears fresh, flirty, and photogenic in bright sunlight.
- Blush pink- Blush pink lehenga is a go-to for main character energy because of the romantic hue. Pair it with pearl jewellery to look regal.
- Lilac: Lilac is a dreamy and soft colour. It has a luxurious vibe to it, making you stand out. A lilac anarkali looks good for functions.
- Ice baby blue: A powder blue kurta set with chickankari embroidery evokes understated elegance. Add silver jhumkas with a potli for added grace.
- Peach: Peach is a versatile shade. A peach saree is perfect for all kinds of functions. Go for a blouse with a contrasting colour.
- Sage: Sage green co-ord sets with light threadwork are perfect for haldi skin and brunch vibes. Style your hair in messy curls with co-ords.
- Buttercream: A butter yellow palazzo brings warmth and brightness to a festive gathering. Add some oxidised silver jewellery as accessories.
ALSO READ: 5 sarees every Indian woman should have in her wardrobe: Know how to style them
Pastel accessories
Trisha Paul, head of merchandising, Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery, highlighted must-have pastel accessories that add a touch of elegance:
- Blush-toned enamel studs: Blush is the kind of colour that pairs well with everything, from denim to silky lehenga. Enamel studs in this soft hue are elegant, whether floral-shaped or minimalist rounds. They are perfect for daily wear and transition seamlessly from work to dinner.
- Mint green stone drop earrings: Fresh yet subtle, mint green drop earrings add a gentle contrast that suits both classic and contemporary wardrobes.
- Powder blue pendant necklace: A powder blue pendant is perfect for those who love quiet sophistication. Light enough for daywear and polished enough for evenings, this necklace adds a soft glow to whatever you are wearing, all year round.
- Lilac cocktail ring: Statement rings do not always need to be loud. A lilac cocktail ring offers a calm pop of colour and feels both luxurious and approachable. From minimalist to layering up with other rings, lilac adds just the right amount of charm.
- Pearl accented pastel bracelet: Pearls never go out of style. When paired with hints of pastel, they become even more versatile. Think soft pinks, sea foam greens, or sky blues woven into a bracelet that feels fresh yet timeless. It is perfect worn solo or stacked with other delicate pieces.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.