Pastel takeover: 7 colours ruling ethnic wear and giving accessories a fashionable upgrade with charm

Pastels are the showstoppers that turn heads with their soft-spoken, sorbet-like shades. The pastel style is the quiet sister of dopamine dressing, flattering both in person and on camera, with soft colours bringing in the sweet charm. Pastel ethnic outfits and jewellery have a whimiscal, romantic energy. (Reference pics: Pinterest)

Ethnic wear is now seeing pastels take up space, from brunches and weddings to festive functions and everything in between. While fuchsia, hot pink, parrot green, scarlet, tangerine, or navy blue once ruled the celebration scene with their dramatic flair, pastels are for those who seek a refreshing alternative, quiet yet beautiful.

Pastels may not dominate the frame the way brighter, more vibrant colours do. But the pastel takeover is here, flipping the festivewear style rulebook with the right touch of romantic, whimsical energy. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts for pastel ethnic outfits and accessories, who shared insights on how to style them.

Pastel outfits

Pastels have muted vibrancy, taking a more mellow approach.(Reference pics: Pinterest)

Jigar Patel, MD of G3+ Fashion, shared his top pastel outfit picks that are perfect for everything from daytime functions to festive soirees:

Mint: A mint green sharara with mirror work is ideal for a daytime function. It appears fresh, flirty, and photogenic in bright sunlight. Blush pink- Blush pink lehenga is a go-to for main character energy because of the romantic hue. Pair it with pearl jewellery to look regal. Lilac: Lilac is a dreamy and soft colour. It has a luxurious vibe to it, making you stand out. A lilac anarkali looks good for functions. Ice baby blue: A powder blue kurta set with chickankari embroidery evokes understated elegance. Add silver jhumkas with a potli for added grace. Peach: Peach is a versatile shade. A peach saree is perfect for all kinds of functions. Go for a blouse with a contrasting colour. Sage: Sage green co-ord sets with light threadwork are perfect for haldi skin and brunch vibes. Style your hair in messy curls with co-ords. Buttercream: A butter yellow palazzo brings warmth and brightness to a festive gathering. Add some oxidised silver jewellery as accessories.

Pastel accessories

Match pastel outfits with pastel accessories.(Reference pics: Pinterest)

Trisha Paul, head of merchandising, Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery, highlighted must-have pastel accessories that add a touch of elegance: