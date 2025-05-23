Janhvi Kapoor serves drama in all black vintage look at Cannes, channels ’90s Hollywood glamour

Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll at Cannes, serving back-to-back glam looks that are turning heads. On May 22, the 28-year-old actor dropped yet another breathtaking appearance, channelling old Hollywood charm in a stunning all-black ensemble steeped in vintage elegance. Janhvi clearly knows how to make a statement on the red carpet. Let's decode her look and take a few style notes from the diva. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor repeats her simple white birthday dress with no makeup for a casual work look. Can you guess the price? ) Janhvi Kapoor dazzles at Cannes in vintage Yves Saint Laurent and custom Anamika Khanna. (Instagram/@rheakapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor rocks all black Cannes look

Janhvi Kapoor's cousin and stylist, Rhea Kapoor shared a carousel of jaw-dropping images from Janhvi's look for the prestigious amfAR Gala. The caption read, "Last night in Cannes for @janhvikapoor at the @amfar Gala, in Archival YSL, @anamikakhanna.in and @chopard." Rhea further break down the inspiration behind the ensemble, an elegant tribute to the golden years of Yves Saint Laurent.

Inspiration behind Janhvi's look

"Paying homage to my favourite years of Yves Saint Laurent," Rhea explained, "in an ensemble featuring a sculptural saucer hat from YSL Rive Gauche, 1987, and a velvet jacket from 1989." The vintage pieces set the tone for a look that was as rooted in fashion history as it was forward-thinking. The outfit was elevated further with a custom-made diaphanous silk chiffon skirt by designer Anamika Khanna, created especially to echo Yves Saint Laurent's poetic era from 1987 to 1991. The dreamy, flowy silhouette of the skirt added softness to the structured top half, creating a seamless blend of vintage drama and modern elegance.

And because no red carpet look is complete without the right jewels, Janhvi's outfit was finished with show-stopping yellow diamond pieces from Chopard, adding just the right amount of sparkle. With high heels and a full face of glam makeup, Janhvi looked like she had walked straight out of a vintage Hollywood film set from the '90s.