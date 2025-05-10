Janhvi Kapoor repeats her simple white birthday dress with no makeup for a casual work look. Can you guess the price?

Janhvi Kapoor, the ultimate fashion chameleon, can slay everything from sultry photoshoots to easygoing off-duty looks. This time, she made a breezy statement in a chic crochet-knit maxi dress that's perfect for summer style inspo. Spotted on Friday, the 28-year-old actor championed sustainable fashion by rewearing her birthday dress for a work meeting in Mumbai. Let's decode her look and find out how much her outfit costs. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor spends a day in Kerala wearing a simple white linen saree that's worth ₹2.5 lakh ) Janhvi Kapoor demonstrated that rewearing outfits is stylish by donning a crochet-knit maxi dress twice.(Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in simple white dress

Janhvi's elegant white dress is a true ode to summer fashion. The breezy ensemble features delicate thin straps that add a dainty charm, paired with a straight neckline that beautifully frames her collarbones.

The dress gracefully flows into a flattering silhouette that hugs her in all the right places before cascading into a maxi-length hemline, giving it an ethereal, almost bohemian touch. What really elevates the outfit, though, is the intricate crochet-knit detailing woven throughout, adorned with subtle floral motifs that add a romantic feel.

How much her outfit costs

If you're crushing on Janhvi's outfit and thinking of adding it to your own wardrobe, we've got all the details you need. Her stunning crochet-knit maxi dress is from the shelves of Maje Paris and comes with a price tag of ₹64,958.

Janhvi first wore the dress on March 6 to celebrate her birthday with the paparazzi in Mumbai, clearly proving that repeating outfits is not only cool but also a stylish statement.

Janhvi kept things minimal, skipping accessories and styling her look with just a pair of comfy white flats. Embracing a no-makeup, bare-faced glow, she let her natural beauty shine. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose with a middle partition, gracefully cascading over her shoulders.