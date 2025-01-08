Spotted: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make stylish statements on the move

For celebrities, fashion is always on the move every time they step out. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone(Photos: Yogen Shah)

Spotted out and about in Mumbai, actor Alia Bhatt chose the color of the season—cherry—for her footwear and paired it with a classic combo of a white crisp shirt and a pair of denims.

On the other hand, actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen at the airport in coordinated black outfits with big sunnies.

Among others spotted were actor Malaika Arora in a bomber jacket, and actor Hrithik Roshan, who smiled for the paps outside a restaurant.