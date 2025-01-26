Janhvi Kapoor spends a day in Kerala wearing a simple white linen saree that's worth 2.5 lakh

Janhvi Kapoor is currently in Kerala, shooting for her upcoming movie Param Sundari. Amid her busy schedule, the 27-year-old star took some time off to explore God's Own Country and treated her Insta family to enchanting travel diaries. Her sun-kissed pictures in a gorgeous white saree are nothing short of a visual delight. Let's dive into the details of Janhvi's elegant saree look. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's pretty pink kurta set for airport look comes with a ₹28,000 price tag; check all the details here ) Janhvi Kapoor explores Kerala in style with gorgeous white saree.(Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in white linen saree

On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor treated her followers to a weekend delight by sharing a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, captioned, "A day well spent ❤️🌴 #keraladiaries." The post offered glimpses of her wandering through the city, visiting local temples and churches, spending time with elephants, and enjoying filter coffee outings with her crew.

Janhvi wore an elegant white saree crafted from light and breathable linen fabric. It featured intricate hand embroidery and delicately crafted appliqué roses scattered across, radiating timeless charm. The white base was beautifully complemented by a border and lattice jaal in soft hues inspired by the gardens of the Indo-French Riviera: smoke blue, blush pink, soft yellow, and green, evoking the essence of a rosarium. She paired it with a matching blouse, completing her ethereal look.

How much her saree costs

If Janhvi's dreamy saree has captured your heart and you're thinking of adding it to your wardrobe, we've got the details for you. Her stunning six yards is from the shelves of the brand Anavila and comes with a price tag of ₹2,47,500.

Janhvi's white linen saree comes with a price tag of ₹2,47,500(anavila.com)

Janhvi kept her accessories minimal, opting for a pair of elegant silver stud earrings to complement her saree. Her makeup was subtle yet flawless, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and glossy pink lipstick. She left her luscious tresses loose and added a delicate black bindi on her forehead, perfectly tying her look together with understated grace.