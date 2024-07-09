Twinkle Khanna's Jaipur travel diaries with sis Rinke Khanna: Getting locked in toilet, royal treatment and more

Traveling is always more fun when we done with someone who matches our energy. From breaking into laughter at the most unpredictable times, to having deep conversations with a stunning view – these are the moments to live for, which later become the most precious memories that we hold on to with our dear lives. While traveling alone can have its own perks, or traveling with a large group is also fun, when it comes to that one special person who gets all your inside jokes and adds more fun to the trip, it's where we feel we have won at life. For Twinkle Khanna, it is her sister. Twinkle Khanna had the most fun this weekend.(Instagram/@twinklerkhanna)

Here's what Twinkle did in Jaipur

Twinkle shared a reel documenting her fun weekend in Jaipur with her sister. Twinkle and her sister did it all over the weekend – from watching a peacock dance to twinning together, to breaking into laughter, to having a cheat meal. Highlight of their stay – they also hot locked in a public toilet.

“Birds of a feather twin together-Don’t miss our Jelly shoes. Is there greater joy than escaping adult responsibilities with someone who gets all your jokes and makes you laugh until you cry? This weekend, I had a magical time with my sister at the gorgeous The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur. We broke our diets with gatte ki subzi, indulged in some retail therapy at The PDKF Store and even got locked in a public toilet! Who’s the one person who turns all your trips into adventures,” read Twinkle’s post.

In no time, Twinkle’s post was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. While some netizens loved the way Twinkle and her sister spent time together, some shared their own funny anecdotes of landing in the wrong airport. Needless to say, Twinkle made our weekday more fun with her snippets from her Jaipur diaries.