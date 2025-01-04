Janhvi Kapoor drops gorgeous pics in vibrant lehenga saree for late New Year's wish post; her smile wins hearts

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram today to wish her followers a late ‘Happy New Year’. The actor shared pictures of herself dressed in a vibrant lehenga saree, serving ethnic elegance. Let's decode her traditional look. Janhvi Kapoor looks dazzling in a lehenga saree.

Janhvi Kapoor's vibrant lehenga saree look

The post shows Janhvi dressed in a multi-coloured lehenga saree. The ensemble perfectly combines the simple elegance of ethnic outfits with the timeless beauty of silk fabric. Janhvi wore a purple silk blouse featuring gold brocade embroidery on the back and half-length sleeves, a deep neckline, a contrasting light blue border, and a backless design.

The actor paired the backless blouse with a matching Kanjeeveram silk blue lehenga decked with gold Zardozi work, a pleated silhouette with a gentle flare, and a broad purple border decked with brocade work. She completed the look with a purple chiffon dupatta draped around her enviable frame like a saree pallu. The contrasting light blue brocade borders added to the beauty of the ensemble.

Janhvi accessorised the ensemble with dainty rings, a diamond necklace, and matching earrings. She tied her tresses in a half-up, half-down hairdo, and for the glam, she chose strawberry-hued makeup, including feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, a dainty bindi, muted pink eye shadow, light pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Janhvi's latest photos. A fan commented, “Her smile is so cute.” Another said, “That smile though.” One comment read, “So cute in traditional.” Another said, “Forever beautiful.” A fan commented, “Never not serving in a saree.”

On the work front

Janhvi was last seen in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The actor will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. She also has Dinesh Vijan's Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra and Ram Charan's next titled RC 16.