Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
Kriti Sanon's Burberry silk shirt and maxi kilt skirt is a masterclass in nailing earthy style

ByAdrija Dey, New Delhi
Dec 07, 2024 07:24 PM IST

Kriti Sanon wore Burberry's latest 2024 winter collection and we can't help but take fashion notes. Viral pictures inside

Earthy green shades have a quiet, demure energy and Bollywood hottie Kriti Sanon recently aced this interesting outfit and fashion style. Rooted and grounded with its subdued, muted shades, the earthy tones are harmonious colours that have a natural charm. This was clearly evident in Kriti's ensemble, which sported browns and greens in a well-balanced manner from head to toe.

Kriti Sanon embraces quiet luxury in Burberry's shirt and skirt set.(Instagram)
Kriti Sanon embraces quiet luxury in Burberry's shirt and skirt set.(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Double denim to co-ord set: Kriti Sanon shows how to ace the cosy style for winter

More about the look

Kriti Sanon’s ensemble was all high fashion with quiet earthy palette as she wore Burberry's Paisley Silk Shirt, Wool Mohair Maxi Kilt and Mini Rocking Horse Bag from the Winter 2024 collection. The ensemble had an interesting play of different shades of dark green. The paisley pattern of her shirt was grounded by the solid brown of her skirt.

The outfit exuded luxurious, business-chic energy with the cohesive pleated midi skirt and silk shirt ensemble. The shirt had a neck scarf dangling, adding an interesting definition. She completed her look with a pointed-toe heel. Other than the monochrome style, the earthy definition, involving the earthy palette of browns and greens, elevated the look.

The ensemble defined a versatile, high-fashion style that transitions seamlessly from elegant brunch dates to afternoon pitches. It looked chic, on-the-go and effortlessly sophisticated, laying fashion goals on how you ace the earthy style. It's all a game of quiet balance.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon serves lethal face card in her sensual femme fatale look of corset gown with dramatic train

More about her work

Kriti Sanon was last seen on-screen, playing the roles of twin sisters in Do Patti. She shared the screen with Kajol and Shaheer Shaikh. Earlier in 2024, she was seen in Crew, alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon says Bollywood is ‘not so much’ responsible for nepotism: ‘If you’re not talented…’

