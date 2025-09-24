Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and family light up Navratri garba night in vibrant ethnic ensembles. Watch

Ambani family brought festive glamour to Navratri with a spectacular Garba celebration. From colourful Gujarat-inspired decor to a grand Maa Durga idol, the night was full of traditions and style. Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and other family members brought their A-game in stunning ethnic ensembles. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore and pick some style inspiration. (Also read: Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant to Shloka Mehta: Most glam ethnic looks from Ambani ladies for Navratri 2025 fashion inspo ) Ambani family dazzles in stunning ethnic ensembles for Navratri garba night celebration. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant stuns in colourful lehenga outfit

Radhika Merchant stayed true to her style with a vibrant lehenga in shades of pink and green. Her outfit featured a scoop-neck blouse in bright, colourful hues, adorned with sequins and traditional hand embroidery, adding festive flair. She paired it with a multicoloured lehenga skirt featuring patchwork detailing, traditional prints, and sequins. A multicoloured leheriya dupatta completed the look, adding extra charm. With sparkling diamond jewellery and a soft blush-pink makeup look, she looked absolutely gorgeous.

What Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta wore

Isha Ambani looked stunning in a lehenga that paid homage to traditional Gujarati prints. The outfit featured classic Gamthi motifs in shades of blue, pink, and orange, enhanced with golden beadwork and sequin embroidery for extra glamour. Her skirt boasted intricate mirror detailing and sparkling embroidery throughout. She completed the festive look with golden jewellery, her hair styled in a braid adorned with white gajra flowers, perfectly capturing the vibrant Navratri vibes.

Badi Bahu Shloka Mehta kept her look stylish in a printed lehenga in shades of pink and green. Featuring intricate embroidery, tassels, sequin work, and vibrant prints all over, her outfit is a perfect example of festive style without going overboard. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and statement jhumkas, perfectly finishing off her glamorous ensemble.