Alia Bhatt arrives hand-in-hand with sister Shaheen in Victorian-inspired white jacket and denim for Amazon Prime event
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt stole the spotlight at an Amazon Prime event, arriving in chic, statement-making tops and perfectly styled denim ensembles.
Alia Bhatt, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, recently made heads turn as the siblings arrived hand-in-hand at an Amazon Prime event. Ditching dresses and gowns, the duo opted for a chic, formal-yet-casual look, pairing stylish tops with well-fitted denim for the ultimate “boss babe” energy. Let’s decode their looks and pick some key fashion takeaways. (Also read: Alia Bhatt embraces her ‘bow phase’ as she turns heads in a series of pretty mini dresses this festive season. See pics )
Alia Bhatt rocks stylish top and denim look
Alia stood out in a bespoke ivory jacket that perfectly fused Victorian inspiration with contemporary tailoring. The dramatic puffed shoulders and neat Mandarin collar gave her a regal, commanding silhouette, while the textured jacquard fabric, finished with self-colored buttons, added a refined touch of sophistication.
By pairing this statement jacket with classic high-waisted blue jeans, she effortlessly grounded the look, striking a balance between formal elegance and casual chic. Her soft, centre-parted waves framed her face beautifully, and her minimal, dewy makeup emphasised a fresh, “clean girl” glow, completing her polished power-chic ensemble.
What Shaheen wore
Shaheen, in contrast, brought a burst of personality and creativity to the coordinated sibling look. Complementing her sister’s neutral palette, she chose an oversized purple checkered blazer adorned with dark, 3D floral appliqués along the lapel, which added a whimsical, artistic edge to the structured print.
She kept the inner layer simple with a crisp white top, allowing the blazer to remain the focal point of her outfit. Shaheen’s natural curls and slightly more pronounced lip tint enhanced her sophisticated look.
Fashion takeaways
Alia and Shaheen Bhatt’s coordinated yet distinct looks offer some great fashion lessons. Pairing a bold, structured top or blazer with classic denim helps balance statement pieces without looking overdone, while mixing textures like jacquard, raw silk, or 3D appliqués adds depth and interest.
Playing with colour, whether sticking to neutrals or adding a vibrant pop, can instantly elevate an outfit. Their soft, natural hairstyles and minimal makeup show that hair and beauty choices can complement, not compete with, what you’re wearing.
On the work front
On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the highly anticipated spy thriller Alpha. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Alpha is slated to hit theatres on July 10.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.