Alia Bhatt arrives hand-in-hand with sister Shaheen in Victorian-inspired white jacket and denim for Amazon Prime event

By pairing this statement jacket with classic high-waisted blue jeans, she effortlessly grounded the look, striking a balance between formal elegance and casual chic. Her soft, centre-parted waves framed her face beautifully, and her minimal, dewy makeup emphasised a fresh, “clean girl” glow, completing her polished power-chic ensemble.

Alia stood out in a bespoke ivory jacket that perfectly fused Victorian inspiration with contemporary tailoring. The dramatic puffed shoulders and neat Mandarin collar gave her a regal, commanding silhouette , while the textured jacquard fabric, finished with self-colored buttons, added a refined touch of sophistication.

Alia Bhatt, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, recently made heads turn as the siblings arrived hand-in-hand at an Amazon Prime event. Ditching dresses and gowns, the duo opted for a chic, formal-yet-casual look, pairing stylish tops with well-fitted denim for the ultimate “boss babe” energy. Let’s decode their looks and pick some key fashion takeaways. (Also read: Alia Bhatt embraces her ‘bow phase’ as she turns heads in a series of pretty mini dresses this festive season. See pics )

What Shaheen wore Shaheen, in contrast, brought a burst of personality and creativity to the coordinated sibling look. Complementing her sister’s neutral palette, she chose an oversized purple checkered blazer adorned with dark, 3D floral appliqués along the lapel, which added a whimsical, artistic edge to the structured print.

She kept the inner layer simple with a crisp white top, allowing the blazer to remain the focal point of her outfit. Shaheen’s natural curls and slightly more pronounced lip tint enhanced her sophisticated look.

Fashion takeaways Alia and Shaheen Bhatt’s coordinated yet distinct looks offer some great fashion lessons. Pairing a bold, structured top or blazer with classic denim helps balance statement pieces without looking overdone, while mixing textures like jacquard, raw silk, or 3D appliqués adds depth and interest.

Playing with colour, whether sticking to neutrals or adding a vibrant pop, can instantly elevate an outfit. Their soft, natural hairstyles and minimal makeup show that hair and beauty choices can complement, not compete with, what you’re wearing.