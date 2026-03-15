Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Check out the 33-year-old's secret to regaining her fitness postpartum

Alia Bhatt needs no introduction in contemporary desi pop culture. Celebrating her birthday on March 15, the actor has long been a fitness and fashion icon for young women since her Student of the Year days. Alia Bhatt poses during the 'Filmfare OTT Awards 2025' event in Mumbai on December 15, 2025. (AFP)

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What has been especially impressive is how consistent Alia has been with her health and fitness over the years. She welcomed a daughter with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, in November 2022, and in the first half of the following year, she was back at work, walking down ramps and filming.

While many were under the impression that the star took the help of some shortcuts to lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time, she claimed that it was not the case in an interview with Vogue in 2023.

Not putting any pressure… Alia was very conscious of the fact that she works in a visual medium and that she has to stall work for an extended period during her pregnancy. After getting back on the work wagon, she had the pressure of presenting herself in a certain way, which fueled her determination to get back in shape.

“Even so, I wasn’t hard on myself because I was so proud of what my body had done when I delivered Raha. I know everyone believes that I lost weight unnaturally, but the truth is that I can’t even get my wisdom tooth extracted at the moment since I’m breastfeeding and can’t be given anaesthesia,” she shared.

The 33-year-old was well-aware of the fact that people believe those in show business do “unnatural” things to get in shape fast. She therefore documented her fitness journey on social media.

“I didn’t put any pressure on myself. The doctors advised me to only push harder in my workouts post 12 weeks, and I did that,” she shared.

How Alia Bhatt got back in shape A fitness enthusiast, Alia maintained her habit of eating clean and working out six days a week throughout her pregnancy, under the guidance of healthcare professionals. The most prominent change she made during the period was increasing her calorie intake by 10 percent every trimester.

After Raha was born, Alia took her recovery slowly. “I did everything naturally, both during and post-pregnancy,” she shared. “I started going on 15-minute walks and doing breathing exercises as it improves blood flow.”

One hack that she applied was not checking her weight every day, and only getting on the scale once every two weeks.

“You need to be consistent and let change happen at its own pace,” she said, revealing that she even fed on laddus prepared by her mother-in-law, Neetu Singh, for weeks without being worried about gaining weight. During pregnancy, one is creating a new life, and the extra weight is completely fine, she shared.