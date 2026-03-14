Sonali Bendre takes part in ‘Mom what were you like in 90s’ trend and the internet is obsessed. Watch video

After being obsessed with the year 2016, people on social media are now asking, and answering, a single question: What were you like in the ‘90s? The trend is simple. People film themselves in the present day with questions like this atop the screen: “Mom, what were you like in the ‘90s?” or “Dad, what were you like in the ‘90s?” This is followed by a montage of photos and videos of the same person in the ‘90s, with the classic Goo Goo Dolls song "Iris" playing in the background to heighten the nostalgia.

Now, she is visiting the 90s, and the internet is obsessed. On March 13, Sonali took part in the viral ‘Mom, what were you like in the '90s?’ trend that has taken social media by storm.

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Sonali Bendre's beauty and elegance transcend every era. Bollywood's OG It-girl is known for carrying herself with grace and never fails to leave her fans awestruck with her impeccable sartorial picks and her immaculate fashion sense.

Sonali Bendre's version Sonali Bendre shared her version of the trend with the caption, “Back when photos were kinda blur, but life was much simpler.” The post begins with a recent video of the 51-year-old actor from a photoshoot, with the text “Mom, what were you like in the ‘90s?” overlaid.

The short clip is then followed by several pictures of Sonali Bendre from the 90s, dressed in stylish looks that can be pulled off even today. Some of the outfits she is seen in the clip include a black velvet cropped top styled with tiny hoop earrings and loose tresses.

The actor can also be seen in a jacquard spaghetti-strap mini dress with a cowl neckline, styled with gold hoop earrings. A different picture shows her in a traditional, heavily embroidered lehenga choli set accessorised with silver oxidised jewellery.

For a separate photoshoot, she wore a yellow cropped top and a printed sarong. One click showed her in an oversized check print shirt left open except for one button, styled with light blue denim jeans, and a further denim look featured her in a quirky necklace and a relaxed-fit red blouse. The video also showed Sonali in crop tops styled with stylish pants, and some featured her close-up looks.

How did the internet react? Diet Sabya commented on Sonali's post, “Obsessed.” Aditi Rao Hydari couldn't stop gushing and wrote, “The most most most beautiful.” Meanwhile, Diana Penty commented, “Loveeeeeee this!! Such a beauty you are.” Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Stunning,” and Bhumi Pednekar called her an ‘Icon.’

A fan commented, “You were the most beautiful actor back in 90's.” Another wrote, “Lady Crush forever.” Someone else commented, “Everyone’s crush.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Divaaaa.”