Happy birthday Radhika Merchant: 5 times Radhika Merchant proved that maximalism is the new it-girl style

Happy Birthday, Radhika Merchant! The style maven turns 30 today, and there’s no better moment to celebrate her signature maximalist flair. Known for embracing bold colours, opulent textures, and statement-making ensembles, Radhika effortlessly blends contemporary glamour with royal elegance. From dazzling lehengas to luxe fusion looks, she proves time and again that maximalism isn’t just a trend - it’s her signature style. Here, we look at five times Radhika Merchant showed why she is the ultimate it-girl of grandeur and glamour. Maximalist glamour isn’t just a style for Radhika Merchant - it’s her signature persona.(instagram/@weddingsonline.india)

The queen of maximalism

For her wedding reception, the it-girl of Mumbai's elite opted for a piece from Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda Sardegna 2024 collection, effortlessly paired with a custom Anamika Khanna saree. The dreamy fusion of Italian and intricate Indian design exudes modern royalty and glamour, featuring a corset-style metallic bodice, adorned with sequins and beadwork, while the sheer saree adds texture and movement. The outfit was accessorised with an intricate gold-and-diamond necklace and matching earring and bangles.

The opulant apsara

This glamorously extravagant mint green and gold lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna saw Radhika shine like modern-day royalty, exuding sophistication and grandeur. However, the star of the show was not the lehenga, but her gorgeous five layered diamond Raani Haar which she wore on her wedding in 2024. Designed by Mumbai-based jeweller Nisha Mehta, boasts a gigantic emerald at the centre. Her look was paired with a pair of heavy diamond jhumkas, and a stack of bangles. Talk about being extra huh?

An archival nymph

This stunning fusion look features Radhika in an archival Vivienne Westwood corset and scarf from the designer's iconic 1990 A/W Portrait Collection, paired with custom Chanderi saree. The collection draws direct inspiration from eighteenth century oil painting, featuring François Boucher’s 1743 painting ‘Daphnis and Chloe’ on the corset. Rhea Kapoor's innovative styling adds a traditional touch with a matching prints of the artwork in the Chanderi fabric, accesorised with ivory and gold jewels by Shachee Fine Jewellery.

Gilded in liquid gold

The heiress of the Ambani fortune dazzled like liquid gold, enveloped in the sculpted silhoutte of this gold-and-ivory structured gown from Grace Ling. Styled by Rhea Kapoor's team, each piece of the ensemble was painstakingly created to hug her every curve, and features a metallic gold crop top connected with a matching piece around her waist, that flows effortlessly into the cascading ivory skirt. The look was accessorised with minimal gold earrings, warm dewy makeup, and her signature soft wavy locks.

The ethereal glam

Radhika looked like an ethereal, otherworldly angel in this translucent structured gown from Lever Couture. The fabric evokes the mesmerizing flow of cascading waterfalls or the swirling mystery of intergalactic nebulae - whichever vision you let it conjure. The look, styled by Rhea Kapoor, features an iridescent plush boa, paired with matching icy heels from Jimmy Choo and futuristic diamond ear cuffs from Varuna Jani.