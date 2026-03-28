Alia Bhatt looks like a dream in a ₹32k pretty pink suit at Mumbai airport. Watch video
Alia Bhatt looks serene in a pink kurta and no makeup look at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. Explore the details of her outfit in the article.
It does not always take much to arrest the eyes; sometimes simplicity is the prettiest one can be. Alia Bhatt channelled the spirit when she arrived at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on March 27. The actor, who was in Chennai recently for an event, was dressed in a pink kurta set from the House of Masaba for the occasion and wore no accessories. Watch the video of her arrival below.
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Decoding Alia Bhatt’s dress
The multi-coloured dress that Alia wore is listed on the House of Masaba catalogue as the Sunset Sorbet Striped Kurta Set. It is a standard three-piece set with a regular-fitting kurta and pants in viscose slub, and an organza dupatta. As per the House of Masaba website, it costs ₹32,000.
The kurta has a V-neck cut embellished with pearl beads. It features sorbet stripes in pink and pistachio green, and has the Heart of Eden embellishments placed in front and centre. The kurta has bell sleeves with an embroidered contrast patti along the sleeve hem.
Both the kurta and the pants have a printed body, with the latter having a Farshi-style silhouette and a side seam zipper closure. The matching printed dupatta that completes the ensemble has contrast patti detail and is adorned with tassels.
The label promotes the dress, saying, “It feels like cassata at golden hour. Playful, festive, slightly nostalgic. The farshi-style pants add drama and movement, while the organza dupatta floats like warm evening air. It’s rich in detail yet light in mood.”
About Alia Bhatt’s make-up and accessories
The actor appeared in a no-makeup look, with her hair flowing behind her. She did not wear any statement jewellery or carry any other accessories. The simple look was completed with a pair of champagne coloured pencil heels, likely Antik Pencil Heels designed by Aparajita Toor.
The official description of the footwear reads, “Handmade in premium smooth metallic leatherette and finished with a cushioned insole, braid detailing, and a toe loop.”
More about Alia Bhatt
One of the most recognisable faces of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan. She made her debut as a leading lady in Karan Johar's 2012 film Student of the Year, and has since appeared in numerous commercial and critically successful films such as Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, among others. She is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she shares a daughter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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