Alia Bhatt looks like a dream in a ₹32k pretty pink suit at Mumbai airport. Watch video

The multi-coloured dress that Alia wore is listed on the House of Masaba catalogue as the Sunset Sorbet Striped Kurta Set. It is a standard three-piece set with a regular-fitting kurta and pants in viscose slub, and an organza dupatta. As per the House of Masaba website , it costs ₹32,000.

It does not always take much to arrest the eyes; sometimes simplicity is the prettiest one can be. Alia Bhatt channelled the spirit when she arrived at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on March 27. The actor, who was in Chennai recently for an event, was dressed in a pink kurta set from the House of Masaba for the occasion and wore no accessories. Watch the video of her arrival below.

The kurta has a V-neck cut embellished with pearl beads. It features sorbet stripes in pink and pistachio green, and has the Heart of Eden embellishments placed in front and centre. The kurta has bell sleeves with an embroidered contrast patti along the sleeve hem.

Both the kurta and the pants have a printed body, with the latter having a Farshi-style silhouette and a side seam zipper closure. The matching printed dupatta that completes the ensemble has contrast patti detail and is adorned with tassels.

The label promotes the dress, saying, “It feels like cassata at golden hour. Playful, festive, slightly nostalgic. The farshi-style pants add drama and movement, while the organza dupatta floats like warm evening air. It’s rich in detail yet light in mood.”

About Alia Bhatt’s make-up and accessories The actor appeared in a no-makeup look, with her hair flowing behind her. She did not wear any statement jewellery or carry any other accessories. The simple look was completed with a pair of champagne coloured pencil heels, likely Antik Pencil Heels designed by Aparajita Toor.

The official description of the footwear reads, “Handmade in premium smooth metallic leatherette and finished with a cushioned insole, braid detailing, and a toe loop.”