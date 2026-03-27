Alia Bhatt in mint green saree, luxurious choker serves one of her prettiest looks ever. See her golden hour pics
Alia Bhatt dazzled in a mint green organza saree with floral embroidery, complemented by a silk blouse and Kundan jewels, as she attended an event in Chennai.
Alia Bhatt travelled to Chennai recently to attend an event. On March 26, the actor shared pictures of her dreamy look from the occasion on Instagram, captioned, “Golden hour, thank you Chennai for all the love.” It is one of the actor's prettiest looks ever. Let's decode it.
Also Read | Alia Bhatt keeps it simple and pretty in a silk embroidered suit, no-makeup look for outing in Mumbai. Watch
Prettiest Alia during golden hour
Styled by celebrity favourite stylist Priyanka Kapadia, who also works with stars like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and others, Alia dressed in a mint green saree from the shelves of the clothing label, Jadon. Her statement accessories are from the contemporary jewellery label, Moksh.
This is one of the prettiest looks the actor has ever worn. Alia's organza saree in the pleasant mint green shade features a see-through silhouette, adding a dreamy touch to the ensemble. It is embroidered with floral patterns done in green and metallic silver thread, making the ensemble a perfect look for night soirees.
Priyanka draped the organza saree in traditional style, with neatly pleated front panels and the pallu draped on the shoulder, falling elegantly to a floor-sweeping length. As for the blouse, she chose a perfect mint-green silk piece with a sleeveless design, a plunging V neckline, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit.
As for the jewels, she chose a statement Kundan choker necklace decked with precious gemstones and diamonds. She matched it with oval-shaped gold earrings.
Lastly, for her tresses, the actor left them loose in a centre parting, styled with soft waves, and for the glam, she chose her signature natural look: feathered brows, pink eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, blush-tinted cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter.
Fans loved the traditional yet modern look and showered Alia with compliments in the comments. One Instagram user called her “Beautyyyyyyyyy,” and another wrote, “High time to cast her as a Disney princess in a movie.” Someone else commented, “Ravishing as always.”
About Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is an award-winning actor who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.
On the work front, Alia will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Love and War, which also stars her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also be seen in the upcoming spy thriller Alpha.
Meanwhile, Alia recently celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 15. The actor had jetted off to Hong Kong with husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha for a quiet getaway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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