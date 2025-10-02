Athiya Shetty makes her first public appearance after daughter's birth at Bvlgari exhibition in a dreamy look

Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their baby daughter Evaarah earlier this year. On April 18, the couple took to Instagram to share a picture, announcing their baby's name. Since then, the 32-year-old hasn't made any public appearances until recently. Athiya Shetty attended Bvlgari’s latest Serpenti Infinito Exhibition in Mumbai, marking her return to the spotlight with a soft sartorial prowess. For the outfit, she opted for an Anamika Khanna ensemble. Let's take a closer look at her outfit. Athiya Shetty dolls up in a dreamy monochrome look. (Picture credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty)

More about the look

Athiya wore an ivory high-neck, long-sleeved, cropped jacket. This piece is the epitome of femininity, capturing all the soft staples, from the delicate ruffle details by collar and cuff, to dainty dangling fringes from her waistline. The top was beautifully ornate with intricate threadwork. She styled this top with a high-waisted skirt in the same shade. The skirt was cinched by the sides, creating a soft, sculpted silhouette. The skirt also captured movement with a graceful floor-length hem at the back.

For accessories, she went for a single pair of flower-shaped diamond earrings with an emerald at the centre. The makeup was soft and minimal with minimally defined brows, nude-pink eyeshadow and lips. Even the hair is tucked in a graceful, pulled-back bun. Given how delicate the ensemble is, any bold makeup or sharp cuts would have taken away the dreamy essence from the elegant outfit. She finished the look with a small clutch bag.

Styling notes

The dress is dreamy and ethereal. It ticks all the right boxes of a timeless ensemble: ruffles, pearls, minimal accessorising, soft silhouette, dainty fringes. One of the key elements here is movement. It is evident from the fringes by the waistline and slight layered ruching on the satin skirt.

To recreate a similar soft romantic look, try sticking to minimal accessorising, pick one central focus, like Athiya did with her floral earring. Next, pick a soft monochrome tone, whether it is soft neutral like the ivory shade or softer, dewy pastel hues. Lastly, consider adding touches of grace through ruffles or lacework.

About Athiya

Athiya Shetty is Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter and debuted in Bollywood with Nikkhil Advani’s movie Hero in 2015, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She also appeared as the female lead in Mubarakan, Nawabzaade, and Motichoor Chaknachoor. The 32-year-old married the Indian cricketer KL Rahul in 2023, after years of dating.