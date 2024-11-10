Pregnant Athiya Shetty glows in a custom Rimzim Dadu pantsuit that fits her like a glove. Pics

Athiya Shetty, who recently announced her pregnancy, attended a beauty event yesterday. The mom-to-be wore a custom Rimzim Dadu look for the occasion, proving that we can expect some incredible pregnancy fashion moments from her in the coming months. Let's decode her outfit. Athiya Shetty dazzles in a custom Rimzim Dadu pantsuit.

Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty glows in a custom pantsuit

Athiya Shetty attended the Armani Beauty launch event in the capital. The mom-to-be shared pictures from the occasion on Instagram. Her stylist Rahul Vijay also posted the look on Instagram with the caption, “Always love a menswear moment on Athiya! Thank you, @rimzim__, for this beautiful tailored look. It fit her like a glove.” The custom Rimzim Dadu outfit she wore was an ivory pantsuit. The blazer and pants set is a custom version of a menswear look from Rimzim Dadu’s latest couture collection, Stucco.

Decoding the custom Rimzim Dadu outfit

A well-cut suit - single or double-breasted - is a forever wardrobe staple as Athiya showed with her look this weekend. She wore the tailored ivory jacket as it is, making a case for the topless blazer aesthetic. It features a shawl lapel extending down the front to create a faux scarf moment. The full sleeves, padded shoulders, V neckline, sequin and bead embroidery, and the snug fitting rounded off the design elements.

Athiya wore the blazer with matching ivory pants featuring a high-rise waist, a flared silhouette, floor-grazing length, and a folded hem. She added a pop of colour to the all-white look with statement earrings adorned with a cerulean blue stone. A statement ring, white stilettos, and wine-red nails rounded off the styling.

Meanwhile, Athiya tied her hair in a sleek, centre-parted sleek bun. For the glam, the mom-to-be chose a pink tint gloss, rouge on the cheekbones, feathered brows, subtle pink eye shadow, and a hint of mascara on the lashes. Her pregnancy glow took the look up by a notch.

About Athiya Shetty's pregnancy

Athiya is pregnant with her and KL Rahul's first child. The couple announced the good news with an Instagram post that read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025. Athiya and Rahul.”