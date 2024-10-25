Kendall Jenner picks risque cut-out top, Hailey a classic suit for party with Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid

Hailey Bieber hosted the Rhode Skin launch party at Funke in Beverly Hills recently. The American model, who recently welcomed her and Justin Bieber's first child, partied with her singer husband and their friends, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and others. Here's what they wore to the bash. Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner attend the Rhode Skin launch party.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid's sultry looks

Kendall Jenner embraced risque fashion at Hailey Bieber's party in a top that defied the laws of physics. She wore a strapless top with cut-outs on the chest area that almost bared her entire torso. The barely-there top (which we are sure stayed put with lots of dress tape) reached till her midriff.

Kendall paired it with black pants, a leather belt, sunglasses, dainty earrings, a metal bracelet, boots, a black clutch, blonde locks left loose in a centre part, and minimal glam.

Meanwhile, Kylie complemented her sister in a backless top featuring a halter-neck and a midriff-baring front slit reaching her waist. She wore the low-cut halter with black flared leather pants. Vintage glasses, slingback black pumps, tear-drop earrings, a statement ring, centre-parted loose tresses, and glossy pink lips rounded off the styling.

Lastly, Bella Hadid accompanied the sisters at the Rhode party in a royal blue mini dress featuring a plunging neckline, halter-style straps, a fitted bodice, and a flared skirt. She styled the dress with slingback bow-adorned heels, side-parted blowout waves, caramel lips, minimal accessories, kohl-lined eyes, and blush-highlighted cheekbones.

What did Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber wear at the bash?

Hailey Bieber embraced the classic suit trend in an off-the-runway look from YSL's Spring/Summer 2025 show. She wore a grey pantsuit featuring a notch lapel blazer and baggy pants, which she styled with a crisp white shirt, a printed plum tie, a gold statement bracelet, nerdy glasses, a sleek updo, and minimal glam.

Meanwhile, Justin accompanied his wife in a check-printed shacket and acid-washed grey denim jeans. He styled the baggy-fit ensemble with a suede cowboy hat and glasses.