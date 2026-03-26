Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood divas make heads turn in gorgeous gowns for awards night. Watch
Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon were among the many stars who attended an awards show last night. Here's what the three actors wore to the event.
Stras stepped out in style on March 25 to attend an awards show, including Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Rakul Preet Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Ahaan Panday, and Arjun Rampal, among others.
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra looks heavenly in dreamy strapless gown and extravagant Bvlgari jewellery as she takes over Milan: Pics
Kiara, Ananya, and Kriti were among the best-dressed stars on the red carpet. While Kiara and Kriti dazzled in floor-length gowns for the event, Ananya brought glamour to the affair in a strapless dress and her much-talked-about bangs.
Ananya Panday in a strapless dress
Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Ananya Panday slipped into a Maticevski Online midi dress for her appearance on the red carpet. Crafted for the fierce yet playful woman, this strapless ensemble redefines sophistication and costs approximately ₹1,76,643. It is tailored with precision and features a V-neck bodice with subtle waist ruching to flatter the frame.
Ananya wore the ensemble with black pumps from Aquazzura, which cost ₹94,550. Other than that, her accessories also feature a statement ring and dangling crystal-encrusted earrings. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft waves, she chose darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a glossy, dark brownish-pink lip shade.
Kiara Advani's leather moment
Kiara Advani served a Jessica Rabbit moment on the red carpet, dressed in a Liastublla bodysuit and skirt look from their Yourway couture collection. The top features halter shoulder straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, and a figure-hugging fit. Meanwhile, the skirt features a fishtail silhouette, a figure-sculpting fit, and a floor-grazing hem.
Kiara styled the chocolate brown-coloured ensemble with crystal-encrusted jewels, including two choker necklaces and stacked, chunky bracelets. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose centre-parted loose wavy locks, feathered brows, smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, and a glossy pink lip shade.
Green goddess Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon chose a Nensi Dojaka champagne green silk-satin dress from the label's Fall 2023 couture collection. The dress features spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, cutouts under the bust, a backless design, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem.
Kriti styled the ensemble with emerald and gold jewels, including a gold choker necklace encrusted with precious emeralds, a matching bracelet, and a statement-making gold chain. For the glam, she chose on-fleek brows, simmering green liner on the lower waterline, smoky eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, and glossy mauve lip shade.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.