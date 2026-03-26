Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood divas make heads turn in gorgeous gowns for awards night. Watch

Stras stepped out in style on March 25 to attend an awards show, including Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Rakul Preet Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Ahaan Panday, and Arjun Rampal, among others. Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon look stunning in gowns. Also Read | Priyanka Chopra looks heavenly in dreamy strapless gown and extravagant Bvlgari jewellery as she takes over Milan: Pics Kiara, Ananya, and Kriti were among the best-dressed stars on the red carpet. While Kiara and Kriti dazzled in floor-length gowns for the event, Ananya brought glamour to the affair in a strapless dress and her much-talked-about bangs. Ananya Panday in a strapless dress

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Ananya Panday slipped into a Maticevski Online midi dress for her appearance on the red carpet. Crafted for the fierce yet playful woman, this strapless ensemble redefines sophistication and costs approximately ₹1,76,643. It is tailored with precision and features a V-neck bodice with subtle waist ruching to flatter the frame. Ananya wore the ensemble with black pumps from Aquazzura, which cost ₹94,550. Other than that, her accessories also feature a statement ring and dangling crystal-encrusted earrings. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft waves, she chose darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a glossy, dark brownish-pink lip shade. Kiara Advani's leather moment

Kiara Advani served a Jessica Rabbit moment on the red carpet, dressed in a Liastublla bodysuit and skirt look from their Yourway couture collection. The top features halter shoulder straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, and a figure-hugging fit. Meanwhile, the skirt features a fishtail silhouette, a figure-sculpting fit, and a floor-grazing hem. Kiara styled the chocolate brown-coloured ensemble with crystal-encrusted jewels, including two choker necklaces and stacked, chunky bracelets. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose centre-parted loose wavy locks, feathered brows, smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, and a glossy pink lip shade. Green goddess Kriti Sanon