Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia to Khushi Kapoor: Stars turn muse for designers in pretty lehengas at Lakme Fashion Week
At Lakme Fashion Week, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia and Khushi Kapoor showcased beautifully embroidered lehengas. Let's decode their looks.
Day three of Lakme Fashion Week X Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) saw many celebrities turn showstoppers for designers, as they showcased their new collections. Dish Patani closed the show for Amit Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia walked for Bhumika Sharma, and Khushi Kapoor turned muse for Aisha Rao.
Also Read | Ananya Panday owns the ramp in an all-white look as she turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week
The three divas wore stunning lehengas as they walked the ramp, and you can take inspiration from them for the next wedding you attend. While Disha's Amit Aggarwal lehenga gave a sultry twist to the traditional silhouette, Khushi and Tamannah's bright and embroidered attires are perfect for bridesmaids. Let's decode their looks:
Disha Patani in Amit Aggarwal
Disha's Amit Aggarwal lehenga is from the designer's latest collection, Orizon. The all-black attire features a sultry, cut-out blouse decked with shimmering embellishments, a plunging neckline, a one-shoulder design, a super-cropped hem, and a structural silhouette – a trademark element of the designer.
She wore it with a matching mermaid-esque lehenga in floor-grazing length, shimmering adornments, and a stunning waist belt. A structured dupatta draped on one hand like a bag, and grazing the floor from the other, rounded off the look. For the finishing touches, Disha chose a layered diamond necklace, a messy updo, and striking glam.
Tamannaah Bhatia in Bhumika Sharma
Bhumika Sharma dressed Tamannaah in a bright red lehenga set for the show. The playful, modern lehenga is from her After Glow collection and features a halter-neck blouse with a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice, a sleeveless design, and a figure-hugging silhouette.
The actor paired it with a flowy lehenga skirt and a chiffon dupatta decked with embellished borders. The silver sequins and nature-inspired leaf patterns on the lehenga further beautify the look. She completed the styling with emerald and gold necklaces, side-parted loose tresses, and striking strawberry-toned glam.
Khushi Kapoor in Aisha Rao
Khushi turned showstopper for designer Aisha Rao, who showcased her latest collection, Inter-Hana, at Lakme Fashion Week. The brown-toned ensemble unfolds like a garden in bloom, decked with colourful floral embroidery and appliqué work on the blouse and lehenga.
The blouse features a sleeveless design, a plunging neck, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit. Khushi styled it with a matching lehenga skirt featuring a flowy silhouette, accented by a layered ghera.
Khushi accessorised the look with a statement necklace inspired by the collection, mimicking the flora. For the styling, Khushi chose to leave her tresses loose with a centre parting and soft waves. As for the glam, she went with a glossy brown lip shade, soft brown eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, a light touch of blush on the cheeks, and a dewy base.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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