Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia to Khushi Kapoor: Stars turn muse for designers in pretty lehengas at Lakme Fashion Week

Day three of Lakme Fashion Week X Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) saw many celebrities turn showstoppers for designers, as they showcased their new collections. Dish Patani closed the show for Amit Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia walked for Bhumika Sharma, and Khushi Kapoor turned muse for Aisha Rao. Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Khushi Kapoor turn showstoppers during Lakme Fashion Week. (Instagram/Lakme Fashion Week) Also Read | Ananya Panday owns the ramp in an all-white look as she turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week The three divas wore stunning lehengas as they walked the ramp, and you can take inspiration from them for the next wedding you attend. While Disha's Amit Aggarwal lehenga gave a sultry twist to the traditional silhouette, Khushi and Tamannah's bright and embroidered attires are perfect for bridesmaids. Let's decode their looks: Disha Patani in Amit Aggarwal

Disha's Amit Aggarwal lehenga is from the designer's latest collection, Orizon. The all-black attire features a sultry, cut-out blouse decked with shimmering embellishments, a plunging neckline, a one-shoulder design, a super-cropped hem, and a structural silhouette – a trademark element of the designer. She wore it with a matching mermaid-esque lehenga in floor-grazing length, shimmering adornments, and a stunning waist belt. A structured dupatta draped on one hand like a bag, and grazing the floor from the other, rounded off the look. For the finishing touches, Disha chose a layered diamond necklace, a messy updo, and striking glam. Tamannaah Bhatia in Bhumika Sharma

Bhumika Sharma dressed Tamannaah in a bright red lehenga set for the show. The playful, modern lehenga is from her After Glow collection and features a halter-neck blouse with a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice, a sleeveless design, and a figure-hugging silhouette. The actor paired it with a flowy lehenga skirt and a chiffon dupatta decked with embellished borders. The silver sequins and nature-inspired leaf patterns on the lehenga further beautify the look. She completed the styling with emerald and gold necklaces, side-parted loose tresses, and striking strawberry-toned glam. Khushi Kapoor in Aisha Rao