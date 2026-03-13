‘Phir Love Aaj Kal bana di’: Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser leaves internet divided, but Vedang Raina has impressed all

This morning, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali gave fans an unexpected surprise. He announced his next directorial, titled Main Vaapas Aaunga , with music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah, the film is set to arrive in theatres on June 12. At first glance, Vedang and Sharvari seem unrecognisable in these characters, with a mesmerising old world charm to their looks. Seeing Vedang in a turban left several fans intrigued to know more. Well, the teaser is now here and it has managed to make loads of noise across the internet.

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh’s second film after the critically acclaimed Amar Singh Chamkila (2024). The teaser begins with Diljit narrating a story as he sits with his onscreen grandfather Naseeruddin Shah, who is unrecognisable as a Sikh. Diljit reveals, “Kahani hai romantic, jo 78 years se inke mind mein chal rahi hai. Yeh kissa hai ek sapno ki duniya ka.” We are then introduced to a carefree and much in love Vedang Raina and Sharvari, in what looks like pre-partition India. It is touted to be a story of love and longing, with Vedang screaming ‘main vaapas aaunga’ at the end as he boards a train. Seeing Vedang in this scene, hearing him shout with Diljit’s vocals and Rahman’s soulful music in the background creates a synesthesia-like experience, leaving you with goosebumps.

The teaser ends with Diljit saying, “Zinda bache toh like, comment and subscribe. #Partition.” Well, the teaser of Main Vaapas Aaunga has taken the internet by storm. It has taken over social media, leaving netizens divided. Some are mighty impressed, and have termed Vedang ‘promising’ in the teaser. One such fan gushed, “Seated for the music there's something so therapeutic about Diljit's voice 🤍 also Vedang seems promising and happy that imtiaz casted sharvari who seems to have old school charm,” whereas another comment read, “Okay well Vedang has impressed IM SEATED.” Another internet user claimed, “this movie will define Vedang Raina as an actor for sure❤️🧿,” whereas another wrote, “Diljit and surprisingly Vedang look promising. Let's see.”

However, there are also some who are not too impressed, and were reminded of Imtiaz’s Love Aaj Kal (2009), which stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor. Pointing out the same, a netizen wrote, “Love Aaj Kal Vibes,” whereas another comment read, “I swear man!! This is giving Love Aa Kal and Laal Singh Chadda (i forgot the name I had to google lol) and some other vague imprints.” Another fan claimed, “Nothing feels new everything in the trailer looks very familiar. I don’t know why,” whereas another wrote, “Phir se Love aaj kal bana di.” A comment also read, “This reminds me of so many movies…”

What are your thoughts on Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga after watching the first teaser?