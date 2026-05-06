Alia Bhatt glows in ₹4.5 lakh butter yellow look that screams summer sparkle. See all the glam pics

For the appearance, the actor slipped into a butter yellow ensemble featuring a strapless corset top intricately adorned with crystals and faceted beads. Each embellishment was hand-assembled onto a fine mesh, creating a seamless crystalline lattice that shimmered beautifully under the light. She paired the statement top with a matching mid-length skirt, nailing the monochrome trend with effortless elegance.

Celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures of Alia, captioning the post, “Summer sparkle.” And true to the caption, Alia’s look was all things radiant and eye-catching.

Alia Bhatt is here to serve fresh summer fashion inspiration. The 33-year-old actor knows exactly how to turn heads with her style, whether it’s a red carpet gown or a dreamy saree – her latest look was no exception as she rocked a stunning butter yellow co-ord set. Let’s decode her outfit and take some style notes. (Also read: Alia Bhatt nails grunge-meets-glam in new cover shoot, flaunts 4 statement looks from bold jackets to playful corsets )

How much her outfit cost If you loved Alia’s outfit and are curious about its price, we’ve got you covered. Her stunning ensemble is from the shelves of Chorus. The skirt comes with a price tag of ₹2,98,800, while the corset top is priced at ₹1,70,800, taking the total cost of her look to a whopping ₹4,69,600.

Alia accessorised her look with heart-shaped diamond earrings and a stylish pearl clutch from Cult Gaia. For her glam, she went for a radiant makeup look featuring shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and lots of highlighter, paired with glossy nude lips. With her luscious tresses left open in a middle parting, she looked absolutely glamorous.

On the work front On the work front, Alia will next be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War, which also features her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.

She will also star in YRF’s upcoming spy thriller Alpha, opposite Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Part of the YRF Spy Universe created by producer Aditya Chopra, the film is an action-packed thriller and marks India’s first female-led action franchise. In the film, Alia and Sharvari join forces to take on their formidable enemy, Bobby Deol, in an intense and high-octane showdown.