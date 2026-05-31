Twinkle Khanna makes a chic statement in smart eveningwear during dinner date with Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar stepped out in Mumbai last night for a dinner date. For the occasion, the couple chose chic, simple eveningwear. While Akshay looked sharp in a shirt and jeans combo, Twinkle complemented him in a blouse and baggy pants look. Let's decode what they wore:

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted on an outing.

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Twinkle Khanna's style file

From her envy-worthy traditional wear to her covetable bag collection, Twinkle Khanna's style is edgy yet elegant. While the actor-turned-author wears many hats, including producer, writer, columnist, and interior designer, her style repertoire is also unmissable. As for her husband, superstar Akshay Kumar, he is known for his quirky sartorial choices, where experimentation knows no bounds.

For the outing, Twinkle picked a chic yet simple ensemble, which she effortlessly elevated with accessories and jewellery. The author wore a navy blue silk blouse with a round neckline, drop shoulders, flared half-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit.

The styling

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{{^usCountry}} She elevated the basic solid-tone top with a broad corset waist belt in a tan shade, featuring an enclosure on the front. The belt sits underneath the bust, adding structure to the top and highlighting Twinkle's curves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She elevated the basic solid-tone top with a broad corset waist belt in a tan shade, featuring an enclosure on the front. The belt sits underneath the bust, adding structure to the top and highlighting Twinkle's curves. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To complete the outfit, Twinkle wore off-white flared dhoti-style pants with a breezy silhouette and slits on the side. She accessorised the ensemble with pointed black heels, gold floral-shaped statement earrings, rings, and an embellished black clutch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To complete the outfit, Twinkle wore off-white flared dhoti-style pants with a breezy silhouette and slits on the side. She accessorised the ensemble with pointed black heels, gold floral-shaped statement earrings, rings, and an embellished black clutch. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For her tresses, Twinkle chose to leave the burgundy locks loose in a centre parting, styled with soft blowout waves. As for the makeup, she opted for feathered brows, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, and blushed cheeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For her tresses, Twinkle chose to leave the burgundy locks loose in a centre parting, styled with soft blowout waves. As for the makeup, she opted for feathered brows, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, and blushed cheeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Akshay wore a light blue pinstriped shirt with button closures along the front and a collared neckline. He tucked the shirt into light blue denim jeans that had a boxy fit. To complete the look, he added a black leather belt, white sneakers, and sported a neatly trimmed beard. About Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Akshay wore a light blue pinstriped shirt with button closures along the front and a collared neckline. He tucked the shirt into light blue denim jeans that had a boxy fit. To complete the look, he added a black leather belt, white sneakers, and sported a neatly trimmed beard. About Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna {{/usCountry}}

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Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in 2000. While Akshay remains a prominent actor, Twinkle retired from acting in 2001 to become a successful author and interior designer. The couple, who have two children and are often photographed by paparazzi, married in 2001 after a humorous pact about the failure.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Bhooth Bhangla alongside Vidya Balan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu. He will also be seen in Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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