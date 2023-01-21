Unsustainable hair accessories you should stop using and their sustainable alternatives

Who doesn't like adorning their hair with beautiful hair accessories? Trendy hair accessories like hair clips, claws, and hair bands are particularly popular among people. But many hair accessories are not sustainable. Such hair accessories can have a negative impact on the environment in several ways. They are often made from plastic or synthetic materials that are not biodegradable, which means they can take hundreds of years to break down in the environment and can be harmful to marine life. Many hair accessories also contain chemicals that can be harmful to the environment, and some are produced using unsustainable methods. By using these accessories, we contribute to this negative impact and promote an unsustainable industry. Here are some examples of unsustainable hair accessories and their sustainable alternatives:

Plastic hair ties and elastics: Plastic hair ties and elastics are not biodegradable, which means they can take hundreds of years to break down in the environment. They can also be harmful to marine life if they end up in the ocean. Sustainable alternatives include hair ties made from fabric, such as those made from organic cotton, or those made from natural rubber.

Synthetic hair extensions: Synthetic hair extensions are made from plastic and can take hundreds of years to break down in the environment. They are also not biodegradable, which means they can be harmful to marine life. Sustainable alternatives include hair extensions made from human hair or natural fibers like wool, mohair, and horse hair. These are biodegradable and are also recycled or up-cycled after use.

Hair spray and hair gel: Hair sprays and gels often contain chemicals that can be harmful to the environment. They also contain plastic microbeads that can be harmful to marine life. A sustainable alternative is to use hair styling products that are made with natural ingredients and are free of chemicals and microbeads.

Plastic hair brushes and combs: Plastic hair brushes and combs are not biodegradable and can take hundreds of years to break down in the environment. Sustainable alternatives include hair brushes and combs made from wood, bamboo, or recycled materials.

Synthetic hair dye: Synthetic hair dye is often made from chemicals that can be harmful to the environment. A sustainable alternative is to use hair dye made from natural ingredients, such as henna.

Hair clips made of plastic: Hair clips made of plastic can not be recycled and take hundreds of years to break down in the environment. Sustainable alternatives include hair clips made from natural materials such as wood, metal, and cellulose acetate which is a biodegradable and renewable material.

Heat Styling Tools: High heat styling tools, like hair straighteners and curling irons, can consume a lot of energy and creates unnecessary heat emissions to the environment, also harms hair health when overused. A sustainable alternative is to use heat-free styling methods such as braids, twists, and hair rollers. Or using heat styling tools with the lowest heat setting possible and with heat-protecting sprays.

Bonus tip: Instead of using unsustainable and expensive accessories, adorn your beautiful locks with flowers because you can never go wrong with flowers and they are both environmentally friendly and affordable.

When it comes to making sustainable choices, it's important to consider the entire lifecycle of a product, from its production to disposal. By choosing sustainable hair accessories, you can help reduce your environmental impact and promote a more sustainable lifestyle

