Vaani Kapoor was the showstopper at the Sunview Fashion Fiesta 2.0, organised in association with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), held on November 21, 2026, at Sunview Plaza in Ludhiana, Punjab. The actor looked effortless, wearing a floral gown by Ranna Gill.

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Decoding Vaani Kapoor’s dress

{{^usCountry}} The dress worn by Vaani Kapoor was Ranna Gill’s Roselle Floral Gown, which is crafted from a shimmering black sequined base. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dress worn by Vaani Kapoor was Ranna Gill’s Roselle Floral Gown, which is crafted from a shimmering black sequined base. {{/usCountry}}

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The dress is described on the designer’s website as “a striking evening silhouette designed with delicate straps, a sweetheart neckline and a beautifully shaped bodice.”

“Set against a dramatic black base, the soft ivory and blush floral motifs flow gracefully across the gown, enhancing its long, elegant silhouette. The fluid fall of the skirt adds beautiful movement with every step and twirl, giving the gown a romantic yet contemporary feel,” it described the look.

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The dress is designed for evening events, such as cocktail parties, premieres and other celebrations. On the designer’s website, the dress is priced at ₹ 48,800.

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Vaani Kapoor’s makeup and accessories

At the event, Vaani Kapoor likely wore a luminous, dewy base with warm bronzer and a soft peach-blush glow on her cheeks, which offset wonderfully with the dark tones of the evening dress.

She also went for a soft, smoky brown eyeshadow with a subtle shimmer on the lids, and completed the look with glossy rose-nude lips. She let her hair down for the evening, literally. It was centre-parted and fell down in loose waves, accentuating the effortless appearance.

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For accessories, Vaani Kapoor followed the less-is-more philosophy, allowing her dress to make a statement without the distraction of excessive jewellery. She went with small metal stud earrings and a delicate statement ring, leaving her neckline bare to highlight the sweetheart cut of the dress.

About Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is an Indian actor and model known for her work in Hindi cinema and streaming series. Born in Delhi, she became a model before making her film debut in 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance. She went on to star in movies such as Aaha Kalyanam, Befikre, War, and Shamshera, as well as web series such as Mandala Murders.