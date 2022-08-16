Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday twin in black traditional looks, spread romantic vibes for Liger promotions. All pics

The promotions of their upcoming film Liger is on in full swing, and they are leaving no stone unturned to make the events a roaring success with their chemistry and stunning sartorial choices. We are talking about Liger's leading couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The duo have been busy attending promotional events throughout the country, and recently, they visited Warangal, in Telangana, for the same. The stars twinned in traditional black ensembles and spread romantic vibes with their pictures on social media.

On Monday, Ananya Panday dropped photos on Instagram that showed her sharing a candid moment with Vijay Deverakonda. The two stars also displayed their stunning ethnic looks in the promotional photoshoot for their film Liger. "Bujji kanna #Warangal you were all love and love and love," Ananya captioned the post. While Ananya wore a black lehenga set for promoting Liger, Vijay chose a dapper Pathani suit set. Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Ananya's look for the promotional event. Check out Ananya and Vijay's photos below. (Also Read: Ananya Panday's dreamy lehenga for Liger promotions in Chennai is a must-have for every bridesmaid. See pics)

Ananya Panday slipped into a black lehenga set for Liger promotions. The traditional outfit features a heavily embellished sleeveless choli with a plunging V neckline, a short scalloped hemline displaying the star's toned midriff, intricate work in gold hue, and a fitted silhouette.

Ananya teamed the choli with a silk satin solid black lehenga featuring a high-rise waistline, vertical pleats, layered ghera, and an A-line silhouette. In the end, the Liger actor draped a see-through zari dupatta embroidered with gota patti borders on her shoulder to complete the traditional getup.

For the glam picks, Ananya chose centre-parted open tresses, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy base, sharp contouring and beaming highlighter. Ornate gold stacked bangles and matching earrings rounded off the accessories.

Vijay complemented Ananya in a black Pathani suit set. It features a kurta with a buttoned front up to the torso, open Mandarin collars, and full-length sleeves with contrasting white stripes. A pair of dhoti pants, chunky lace-up black boots, a sleek chain, rugged beard, and back-swept hairdo rounded it all off.