What Mahira Khan wore for her dreamy wedding with Salim Karim; know all the details of her beautiful white lehenga

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in a beautiful ceremony in Murree, Pakistan. Mahira and Salim chose a dreamy outdoor setting for their special day attended by close friends and family. Several paparazzi pages shared a video from Mahira and Salim's wedding after her manager, Anushay Talha Khan, posted an emotional clip on her Instagram stories. The clip shows Mahira dressed in a pastel white heavily embroidered lehenga set. Scroll through to find out the details of her bridal trousseau and what her beau wore.

What Mahira Khan and Salim Karim wore for their wedding

Mahira Khan wore a gorgeous lehenga set for her dreamy wedding with Salim Karim. (Instagram)

Mahira Khan embraced pastel tones to tie the knot with her partner and businessman, Salim Karim. The actor slipped into a beauteous white lehenga set for the outdoor ceremony. Her bridal attire featured a choli, lehenga skirt, dupatta, and a gorgeous long veil covering her head. The blouse had a wide square neckline, full-length sleeves, a plunging back, a cropped scalloped hemline, sequin embellishments, and intricate kadhai work beautifying the piece.

Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim in a pastel white lehenga. (Instagram)

Mahira's lehenga skirt featured a high-rise sequin embellished waist, an A-line layered ghera, intricate embroidered patterns, and a floor-length hem. She styled the lehenga set with two dupattas - one on her head with the pleats on the shoulder and the other acting as a veil. Both the dupattas have scalloped embroidery and sequin work.

Mahira accessorised her bridal look with a gorgeous diamond choker necklace, matching jhumkas, and a mang tika. Lastly, she chose minimal glam, including mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and glossy nude lips, for the makeup picks. A centre-parted pulled-back bun gave the finishing touch to her bridal look.

Meanwhile, Salim Karim complemented Mahira in a black bandhgala jacket, matching kurta, and churidar pants. He completed the ensemble with a pastel blue tulle pagdi, a sleek watch, and black mojaris.

On the work front

Mahira Khan is known for her roles in projects like Raees, Humsafar, and Sadqay Tumhare, to name a few. She will be next seen in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.

