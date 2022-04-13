Where’s the party tonight? 23 happening night spots in Delhi NCR

Continuing with HT City’s birthday cheer, we bring to you some lit places in town to eat, drink, party and repeat. If you are young, wild, free and 23 like us, head to these happening night spots. Let the good times roll, folks!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

COSY BOX

Located in One Golden Mile, this new place in town is straight from Cannes, France. The eatery is Cannes Film Festival’s official food partner for the past 14 years. This place is bound to provide you with a thrilling, authentic, and of course, cosy experience.

DRAMZ

A multi-level restaurant overlooking Qutub Minar, Dramz in Mehrauli serves global cuisine, bar-special bites, and mains. With its contemporary bar and rooftop, the place is a treat for history, food and wine lovers. The nightlife gives a New York party culture vibe.

KHUBANI

Ethnic meets global at this night club in Aerocity. Paired with exotic concoctions and a decor that exudes royalty with its exquisite chandeliers from all over the world, Khubani amalgamates Persian culture with international cuisine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MISOSEXY

With a sultry indoor space, a terrace, and a spectacular view of Qutub Minar, MisoSexy in Mehrauli is a magnet for the city’s party people. It offers a variety of Southeast Asian dishes and cocktails to match the Delhi vibe.

SOI 7 PUB & BREWERY

Chic indoor and outdoor seating areas with a refreshing tropical vibe, huge projectors for live screening, an eclectic bar and microbrewery, and delectable Pan-Asian food, this place in Gurugram presents the perfect stage for some amazing gigs.

SUMMER HOUSE CAFE

One of the old favourites, this iconic spot at Sri Aurobindo Marg has the coolest vibe in town. Fun fact: Back in 2015, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin performed an impromptu gig here and drove the crowd insane!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AQUA

To keep the energy quotient high, Aqua - The Park in Connought Place, is prepped with cutting-edge entertainment at its in-house bar. The place is all about good music, bright lights and late nights.

SLIQUE

Providing a night of swinging entertainment that’s hard to beat, Slique in Ansal Plaza is a must-visit. The team of internationally renowned mixologists at the high energy restaurant and bar, along with the talented chefs, have curated a menu that includes exotic beverages and delicious tidbits.

BOUGIE

Ever since its opening, Bougie has become a popular choice among millennials to have a ball. With its earthy theme, indoor seating, terrace, and a free-flowing Bohemian vibe, Bougie in Mehrauli has to be on your wish list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NOIDA SOCIAL

Are you obsessed with Bollywood? Noida Social will take you back to the old school movie-going experience, and make the Bollywood buff in you very happy. The decor of the place is an ode to iconic single screen movie halls.

SAGA

The late evening ambience at SAGA, Gurugram, coupled with live bands playing at the altar, give an ultra-modern vibe to this place spread over three different sections. The eatery boasts of having one of the tallest bar displays in the world.

M HOUZ

A new and innovative space pushing the boundaries of dance music, M Houz is poised to become the most technologically advanced nightclub in Eros Hotel, Nehru Place.

KEY

Take out your party shoes and get ready to dance with your homies till the dawn at Key, located in Samrat Hotel, Chanakyapuri, while sipping the potent cocktails and enjoying scrumptious nibbles. From hip-hop to breakbeat to Bollywood, the DJs spin some crazy music throughout the week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TOY ROOM

With funky and chic interiors, this nightclub in Aerocity is bound to give you a playful experience, staying true to its name. A lit time is guaranteed, quite literally, as the ceiling lights at the place are synced with the music, which completely turns around the space at night and gives a next level vibe.

ONE8 COMMUNE

After winning hearts with its debut in Aerocity, One8 Commune by the country’s favourite skipper Virat Kohli, is not to be missed in north Delhi. Want to laze around on the cabanas and enjoy rooftop screening? This place has a lot in store to spend a wonderful evening.

W VA BIEN

It’s safe to say that Rajinder Nagar is buzzing with new party destinations, and W Va Bien is the latest entrant. With a classy and hip rooftop, and a menu packed with delicious delicacies and cocktails, this is a great place to rejoice!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WE QUTUB

This is a place where vibe, mood and energy are always off the charts! The lounge-bar in Qutab Institutional Area promises a lustrous experience with modern cuisine and exorbitant cocktails — just what you are looking for on a night off!

DEAR DONNA

Ruling the must-visit party hubs in town for many, Dear Donna is another gem in Qutab Institutional Area, jam-packed with guests over the weekend. What’s on the offer? A leisurely meal, chill vibes and a cosy ambience.

THE KNOT

Peppy and plush interiors with quirky neon lighting await you The Knot in Eros Intercontinental, Nehru Place. The resto-bar offers delish cocktails and delights, and the best part — it is open until the wee hours. So dance the night away!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DIABLO

Refreshing cocktails and an aura that pulls the Capital’s crowd, this gothic-themed hub in Mehrauli offers a new wave of Modern Middle-Eastern Cuisine and is the perfect place to let your hair down.

BOHCA

A great place to ring in the weekend with a glass or two of drinks, Bohca in Qutab Institutional Area has a cosy outdoor seating area, and offers an expansive cocktail menu.

CHEVRON LOUNGE

Located at Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, Chevron Lounge features live music and DJs, perfect for sundowners and parties under the stars.