Which jeans suit your body type? Stylist Lyne Rahmouni shares her guide to finding the most flattering fit

Finding the perfect pair of jeans can be tricky, especially with so many cuts, rises and silhouettes available. While trends often dictate what styles are popular, stylist Lyne Rahmouni believes choosing denim based on your body proportions can help you find a fit that feels both comfortable and flattering.

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In a styling guide shared on July 22 on Instagram, Lyne explained which denim silhouettes can work best for different body shapes, from pear and hourglass to rectangle and apple shapes. (Also read: How Sridevi's iconic Lamhe costumes earned fashion designer Neeta Lulla a National Award: ‘All outfits were handcrafted’ )

Pear shape: Try straight, wide-leg or relaxed fits

For those with a pear-shaped body, Lyne suggested opting for silhouettes that can help balance proportions. “Pear shape, straight leg, wide leg or relaxed baggy fit would work beautifully to balance your proportions,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Straight-leg jeans can create a streamlined silhouette, while wider and relaxed cuts can add balance through the lower half of the body. Hourglass shape: Highlight your waist {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Straight-leg jeans can create a streamlined silhouette, while wider and relaxed cuts can add balance through the lower half of the body. Hourglass shape: Highlight your waist {{/usCountry}}

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For an hourglass body shape, Lyne recommended styles that work with the natural definition of the waist. “Hourglass, straight leg, high waist or flare jeans will highlight your waist,” she said. High-rise styles can emphasise the waist, while flare jeans can add length and create a balanced silhouette.

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Rectangle shape: Create more structure

For a rectangle body shape, where the waist, hips and shoulders tend to have a more similar width, Lyne suggested choosing denim cuts that can add structure and shape. “Rectangle, mom jeans, barrel, boyfriend will help create some structure,” she said.

Mom, barrel and boyfriend jeans can introduce more volume and definition to the silhouette while maintaining a relaxed, effortless look.

Apple shape: Straight and wide-leg jeans

For an apple-shaped body, Lyne recommended straight-leg and wide-leg silhouettes. “Apple, straight leg, wide leg. However, mid-rise or high-rise are the most flattering,” she said.

Choosing the right rise can be particularly important when selecting jeans, as it can affect how the denim sits around the waist and creates the overall silhouette.

Why the rise matters as much as the cut

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According to Lyne, choosing jeans is not simply about deciding between skinny, straight, wide-leg or flare. The rise of the jeans can be equally important when determining whether a pair complements your proportions. “And don’t forget the rise is just as important as the cut,” she said.

She also pointed out that choosing between high-rise and low-rise denim should not simply come down to whatever trend is currently popular. “High-rise, low-rise isn’t about trends, it’s about your proportions,” Lyne said.

Ultimately, Lyne believes the best pair of jeans is one that makes the wearer feel confident rather than simply helping them follow the latest fashion trend. “The right pair should make you feel confident and not fashionable,” she concluded.

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