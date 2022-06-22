Why icing works wonders on your skin

In the midst of your intense six-step night skincare routine, you may often forget what a simple step of icing can do to your skin. This old-fashioned skincare method is often restricted to reducing black eyes and bumps on your forehead. However, it goes beyond that and can help reduce puffiness, tighten the skin and is also anti-inflammatory.

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, aesthetic physician and founder of ISAAC Luxe says, “Icing stimulates blood circulation in the skin, giving you that healthy glow we all desire. It also reduces the pore size, temporarily. However, people with sensitive skin and rosacea should avoid icing their skin while others can use this trick by using ice cubes covered in a clean wash cloth for not more than five-seven minutes”.

Read on to know to know the benefits of facial icing:

1. Decreases swelling and puffiness

Just like how applying ice to injuries works, facial icing has the same effect on your face. With icing, the cold helps to drain the extra fluids from the lymphatic system that reduces facial puffiness and swelling. It is used best in the morning to shake off the morning slug and de-puff the skin.

2. Reduces the appearance of under-eye bags

Icing can also help minimise the appearance of puffy under-eyes. However, do not expect any miracles on your eye bags if they are genetic since icing won’t make much of a difference to it.

3. Gives a more radiant look

Icing is a favourite routine among celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Bella Hadid, Alia Bhatt and more to prepare their skin before makeup. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this routine can also give you a radiant glow for free. It constricts the blood vessels in your face that lessens the appearance of pores and exfoliates your skin leading to a healthier look.

4. Reduces signs of ageing

A natural and easy to do hack at home, icing can reduce the signs of ageing. The cold ice on your skin helps to tighten the open pores and reduce wrinkles as well as fine lines. Try this method if you want to avoid slathering your face with anti-ageing products.

How to:

1. Dip your face in a bowl of ice to de-puff and refresh your skin.

2. Wrap a few ice cubes in a thin cloth and lightly massage it on your face in circular motions.

3. Another alternative is to opt for facial ice globes, ice rollers or cryo facial sets.