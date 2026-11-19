On the sunny afternoon of November 16, shortly after their arrival in Mumbai, the Waleses played gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar. Fashion and celebrity paps were primed for Kate’s India look. Spot and post. But what could anyone post about a pistachio blazer, white trousers and low slingbacks? Fashion journalism’s quick adjectives — “amazing”, “stunning”, “slay”, “ate” — choked.

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There was no Indian label on Kate that Monday. No drape, no block print, no weave, no nod to the host country. The handloom, a woven waistcoat from Kardo, a Delhi menswear label, was donned by Prince William. Fashion diplomacy had switched sides. (Also read: Kate Middleton wears custom Gaurav Gupta plum pantsuit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Prince William opts for classic navy suit )

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Ten years ago, Kate’s clothes were the story—the designer, the price, the hours it took to make and sell out. This time, William’s waistcoat caught the spotlight, but how much can a waistcoat on a prince more suited to restraint than flash be tagged? Kate’s look answered, instead, a more fundamental question, one never formally asked of her: Are you well? Yes, she seemed to convey. I am here. I am fine.

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{{^usCountry}} By Tuesday morning, when the Waleses met the Earthshot Prize finalists, the pattern was clear: a cream trouser suit by Edeline Lee, then a periwinkle one by Gabriela Hearst, worn sitting beside the British Indian actor Simone Ashley in matching blue. Description? Relaxed, breezy. Until the green carpet that evening, the most shared image had little to do with clothes: William at the handlebar of an Earthshot-branded autorickshaw, Kate leaning out of its open side, laughing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By Tuesday morning, when the Waleses met the Earthshot Prize finalists, the pattern was clear: a cream trouser suit by Edeline Lee, then a periwinkle one by Gabriela Hearst, worn sitting beside the British Indian actor Simone Ashley in matching blue. Description? Relaxed, breezy. Until the green carpet that evening, the most shared image had little to do with clothes: William at the handlebar of an Earthshot-branded autorickshaw, Kate leaning out of its open side, laughing. {{/usCountry}}

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Diplomacy in cloth, 2016 and after

In April 2016, when Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge, first came to India, I wrote in Mint Lounge that her outfits were “conservative”. An Anita Dongre hand-block print dress for cricket at Oval Maidan; a royal blue Jenny Packham gown, beaded in India, for the Bollywood gala worn with a cape around her shoulders. It was cautious and over-balanced — a diplomatic statement stitched in cloth — more so for the British royals, conditioned to measure each step, scrutinised whichever way they slip.

Diplomacy in cloth was once Kate’s style.

In Pakistan in 2019, she landed in a turquoise salwar kameez by Catherine Walker, the designer her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, had worn there in the 1990s. She visited Lahore’s Badshahi Mosque wearing Maheen Khan, head covered, as Diana once had.

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Kate Middleton in turquoise Catherine Walker salwar kameez.

But clothes cannot do all the work. In Jamaica in 2022, William and Kate, both in white, rode in an open-top Land Rover Queen Elizabeth II had once used. The emergent photographs were criticised for their colonial framing. In hindsight, no dress could have rescued that appearance. Dress diplomacy works only when the host warms to it.

The memoir she may never write

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In January 2024, Kate’s dress files went blank: Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had undergone major abdominal surgery. In March, from a garden bench, she told the world in a short video that tests had found cancer and that she had begun preventative chemotherapy. She didn’t say which cancer; it was an edited confessional. A September video, a walk in the woods with her family, announced the end of chemotherapy. In January 2025, she wrote it was “a relief to now be in remission”, signed with a C.

That is nearly all she has said till date. Two videos, a few statements, one initial. If this were a book, it would be the thinnest memoir ever written by a woman so widely followed.

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Other women in her position have preferred a longer version. Her mother-in-law mastered the royal confessional. But Kate, who now carries Diana’s title, has taken the other road: composure, not lament.

Women in public life have turned illnesses and wardrobes into books. For instance, a week after her mastectomy in 1974, the first lady of the United States of America Betty Ford tossed a football to President Ford in hospital, to show the country she was recovering; her memoir, ‘The Times of My Life’, said the rest. Last year, Michelle Obama published ‘The Look’, written with her stylist Meredith Koop — a first lady telling us what her wardrobe really meant. Closer home, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi reveals her struggles with cancer in ‘Belonging’, published last week.

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The Princess of Wales is saying something else — that she likes boundaries? Some games can only be played within them.

Kate’s clothes are not memoir in the literal sense. They can’t tell us what the illness demanded of her. But they do tell us how she chooses to appear in public. The British monarchy’s relationship with candour is complicated, and she is unlikely to sit across from a television host or publish an account of her cancer. If Michelle Obama wrote a book to explain her clothes, Kate’s clothes are the book. For now.

This is where fashion writing about Kate reaches a turning point. #KateMiddletonStyle was once a small industry: dresses sold out within hours of a photograph; blogs catalogued every hemline. That gaze, hungry but harmless, looked at the clothes. Now it looks through them, studying her face, her hands, her hair for evidence. Of what, exactly? We are not her doctors after all. A mother of three in her forties has chosen to tell us very little, and that’s all we are owed.

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So let us read between the lines. For two days in Mumbai, the absence of a costume moment was the most deliberate fashion choice of the tour. Until Tuesday night.

Red on the green carpet

Fashion diplomacy returned on Tuesday evening. For the Earthshot Prize awards night, Kate wore a vermilion, floor-length anarkali by Mahima Mahajan: naturally dyed, handwoven silk georgette with Banarasi gold butis. Her jewels competed with her smile. Beside her, William shone in a black velvet bandhgala by Manish Malhotra. Kensington Palace said that the Prince and Princess paid tribute to India’s textile heritage.

Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton arrive at the venue of the Earthshot Prize 2026, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

In Delhi, when Kate and William called on him, Prime Minister Modi wore India as he always does — a white churidar-kurta with a slate grey Modi jacket. Kate wore a wine trouser suit, a murmur of white inside. William’s polka dotted tie did not push the boundary. Style had gone back to plain; diplomacy to posture.

On Monday, fashion’s adjectives had stumbled. By Wednesday, in a choked Delhi, they were breathing again—having finally worked out that Kate’s story will never just be about her clothes.

The article is written by Shefalee Vasudev, an author and journalist.