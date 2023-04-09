Why skin primer is a game-changer for your makeup routine?

For a fashion and beauty connoisseur, makeup is the ultimate confidence booster. However, you must have often experienced that no matter how well you blend your foundation and concealer, it just defies to look right, simultaneously challenging your knowledge and techniques. In addition, the degree of disagreement between the products applied and your face is such that your pores and fine lines get exaggerated, look streaky, and crease very easily. However, there's one crucial element that many people overlook - the skin primer. In reality, we are not always consistent in our primer application; occasionally, neglecting it may risk us appearing with a streaky and crease coating on our faces when we are smocked for special events. (Also read: Find your perfect foundation match: Tips for choosing the right one for your skin )

Skin primer is a pre-makeup product that helps create a smooth base for foundation, while also increasing its longevity.(Freepik )

Talking with HT Lifestyle, Anchal Malhotra Chadha, Beauty Expert and Director of Milap Cosmetics said “A small amount of quality face primer can create a dramatic difference and completely change your beauty game. A skin primer is the secret to achieving a smooth and flawless complexion, creating the perfect base for any makeup look.”

Importance of skin primer in your makeup routine:

Types to consider

“Various primers with different textures and uses are available to glam your look. For example, it could be a serum-based that hydrates the face or sunscreen that minimizes pores and evens your skin tone. However, the most popular and efficient primer is a silicone-based product that blurs pores, smooths the skin, and leaves a slightly tacky residue after application, which makes makeup adhere to it, and the look lasts longer.”, Anchal describes.

The magic of a skin primer lies in its ability to fill in the fine lines and wrinkles on your face, creating a seamless canvas for your foundation, concealer, and other makeup products to glide on. The result is a smoother and even texture, giving your skin a radiant and polished look.

Skin protector

“The versatility of a skin primer is immense.” Anchal quoted. She further shared, “It acts as a protective layer between your skin and products and controls oil production, allowing the makeup to last longer throughout the day. So on long days in the heat or at a function or event to attend, no more struggles with smudging, fading, or transferring, as a primer keeps your makeup intact for a prolonged period, giving you a more polished and professional appearance.”

Enhances makeup longevity

The ability of a skin primer to extend the life of your makeup cannot be overstated. “By filling in fine lines and pores, a primer smooths out the skin's texture, creating a velvety canvas for your makeup to adhere to. This not only makes your makeup look better, but it also makes makeup last longer.” Anchal explained. The skin primer acts like a magnet, holding onto your makeup and keeping it in place for hours on end, even during hot and humid weather.

Minimizes the insight of pores and fine lines

She added, “A skin primer's beauty secret is minimizing the pretence of pores and fine lines. The silicone-based ingredients in primers fill in the pores and fine lines on your skin, creating a more even and smooth texture. As a result, it creates a flawless complexion and minimizes the appearance of imperfections, leaving you with a radiant and youthful appearance.”

Hydrates and nourishes skin

Some primers contain moisturizing agents that help to hydrate and nourish your skin. “A hydrating primer can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” said Anchal. Instead, it brightens your skin and refines its texture, and this helps in achieving a smooth makeup application for a radiant drop-dead look. A skin primer is the ultimate beauty secret to achieving a flawless, long-lasting makeup look.

“For acne-prone skin or dry patches on the skin, the primer sinks into the pores and evens out the patches, helping the product to sit on the skin seamlessly without settling in any products. Whether a fashion enthusiast or a beauty pro, incorporating a skin primer into your routine is a must-have for achieving that high-fashion, red-carpet look,” concludes Anchal.

