Come November and one starts feeling a slight nip in the air. You start seeing dry leaves strewn across the roads on foggy mornings and you know that winter has arrived. With the onset of winter comes the time to equip your wardrobe with winter jackets that look stylish, and trendy and do the job of keeping you warm on those balmy evenings. Jackets offer a flawless fusion of style and utility providing a seamless blend and at the same time keeping you warm and cosy. And the best part is that they come in a variety of styles and trendy colours to suit your personal style. (Also read: Men's fashion trends 2023: From graphic t-shirts to dapper jackets, 9 hottest styles of the year )

Must-have jackets for this winter season

Winter wardrobe essentials: 5 trendy must-have jackets to elevate your style(Instagram)

Kamal Khushlani, Managing Director, Mufti Jeans shared with HT Lifestyle five must-have jackets for this winter season.

1. Biker jacket

The biker jacket is an essential purchase for anyone wishing to add some tough appeal to their fall/winter ensemble. These jackets have a classic yet rugged charm that makes them appropriate for semi-formal and informal occasions. Its zippered pockets, fitted silhouette, and elastic end embody a bold and adventurous spirit. It will keep you warm on those chilly fall motorbike journeys.

2. Faux leather jacket

Priyanka Chopra rocks a stunning black leather jacket with denim jeans. (Instagram)

Seeking classic sophistication and a dash of edginess? Look no more as faux leather jackets are the ultimate epitome of style. The supple faux leather has a supreme feel and unrivalled durability. Whether you are going out for a party, or just casually wearing it to stay warm, the basic style is adaptable enough to go with a variety of looks. These jackets are a timeless addition to your collection that will keep you warm well into the next winter and beyond. Its timeless design sets it apart from all other trends.

3. Denim jacket

Denim jackets are classic pieces that can help elevate any outfit from drab to fab. A denim jacket is the essence of casual cool, with a slim fit and a distinctive washed appearance. These jackets look great for a casual day to wear over a warm sweater; alternatively, go smart-casual with a clean white shirt.

4. Corduroy jacket

Kartik Aaryan looks stylish in a beige coloured Corduroy jacket paired wit a graphic T-shirt and denim. (Instagram)

If you are looking for something classy and comfortable then Corduroy Jackets are a great option. With its delicately ribbed texture, corduroy exudes cosiness and comfort. The bright colours give these chic jackets a regal touch and make them perfect for brunches and social events. It looks great with earthy colours and adds a pop to any winter ensemble.

5. Bomber jacket

The bomber jacket has become a versatile fashion staple and a must-have for your winter wardrobe. Featuring ribbed cuffs, hems and a front zip closure, this short, waist-length jacket adds a touch of casual cool to any outfit. It comes in a variety of fabrics, colours and styles, making it a great choice for both men and women. Whether paired with jeans for a casual look or thrown over a dress for a chic finish, the bomber jacket effortlessly combines comfort and style.

