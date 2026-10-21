Yami Gautam serves ethnic fashion goals in an elegant purple saree for Ravan Dahan at Red Fort

Yami Gautam was spotted in a silk saree designed by Anita Dongre at the Ravan Dahan celebration at the Red Fort. The actor's festive look is a perfect example of how rich jewel tones, traditional craftsmanship and understated styling can come together to create an outfit that feels regal without being overly elaborate. Let’s decode her look.

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Decoding Yami Gautam’s festive look

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Yami Gautam opted for a vibrant royal purple colour saree paired with a matching blouse. The rich fabric and jewel tone create an immediate visual impact and give the outfit a luxurious finish. The contrasting golden border detailing running along the edges adds definition and traditional craftsmanship to the otherwise clean silhouette. Additionally, the flowy drape allows the fabric to fall gracefully.

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Jewellery and makeup

{{^usCountry}} Yami completed her look with traditional gold-toned earrings that brought a festive richness to the look and beautifully framed her face. The wrist jewellery complements the embellished borders and reinforces the ethnic aesthetic. She added a small bindi that enhances the traditional styling and ties the entire look together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yami completed her look with traditional gold-toned earrings that brought a festive richness to the look and beautifully framed her face. The wrist jewellery complements the embellished borders and reinforces the ethnic aesthetic. She added a small bindi that enhances the traditional styling and ties the entire look together. {{/usCountry}}

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For hair and makeup, she kept things simple. Her long, dark hair is styled with a soft centre part and loose, face-framing strands. The rest of the hair is kept away from the face, allowing her earrings and facial features to remain prominent. The makeup follows a fresh and dewy approach. A natural-looking and soft, radiant base is used to keep the skin looking fresh; subtle definition is added to enhance the eyes, and natural-looking lip colour complements the bold purple outfit rather than competing with it.

How to recreate this look?

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If you want to recreate Yami Gautam’s look, you can pick a royal purple saree, suit, or an Indo-western ensemble with intricate metallic borders. Pair the outfit with traditional gold or metallic Jhumkas, delicate bangles, and a small bindi. Let the earrings be the main jewellery statement and keep your hair and makeup simple.

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About Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam began her career as a model and then starred in TV shows. She made her acting debut in the Kannada film Ullasa Utsaha in 2010 and made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012. She has received several awards, including a National Film Award.