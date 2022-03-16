Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yami Gautam serves flirty summer fashion goals in 5k strappy dress for Dasvi promotions: Pics inside

Yami Gautam kickstarted the promotions of her film Dasvi in a strappy floral dress worth ₹5k. She embraced spring vibes in the ensemble and served summer fashion goals.
Published on Mar 16, 2022 09:07 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Yami Gautam kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film Dasvi, also starring Abhishek Bachchan, in style. The star took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a floral midi dress for the occasion, embracing spring vibes like a total fashionista. She also served fashion tips for the summer season with her pretty look, and you should take notes from her. Her outfit is perfect for enjoying day outings or attending lunch dates.

On Tuesday, Yami posted several pictures of herself dressed in a bespoke floral printed ensemble for promoting her upcoming film Dasvi. The star used a sun and heart emoji to caption the post. She channelled cottagecore vibes with her outfit. It is from the shelves of a celeb-favourite label, Summer Somewhere. Keep scrolling to see Yami's photos and find out the price of her dress.

Yami's dress is available on the Summer Somewhere website and is called the Celia Midi Dress. If you wish to include it in your summer wardrobe, we have the price details for you. It will cost you 5,590.

The cost of Yami Gautam's floral dress.  (summersomewhereshop.com)
Coming to the design details, Yami's vintage-inspired dress features thin straps, a plunging V neckline, a cut-out back brought together with a ribbon tie, figure-skimming silhouette, accentuating Yami's frame, and midi-length hem. Additionally, the mustard yellow floral print on a white backdrop added an old-world glamour to Yami's look.

Yami ditched all jewellery, except a few statement dainty gold rings, and went with a minimalistic look for styling her ensemble. She chose clear strapped high heels in the accessory department, and for the hairdo, she left her locks open in a side parting with soft romantic curls.

Yami Gautam serves  summer fashion goals in a floral midi dress. 

In the end, subtle smoky eye shadow, blush pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, on-fleek eyebrows, and dewy base skin rounded off the glam picks for Yami.

Meanwhile, Yami was last seen in A Thursday also starring Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni in poignant roles. The film is a spiritual sequel to Neeraj Pandey's 2008 film, A Wednesday.

