Your dry and chapped hands need the goodness of these 5 hand creams

We often have a detailed skincare routine for our face, but our hands rarely receive the same attention. From frequent handwashing and sanitising to exposure to sunlight, dust, cold weather and household cleaning products, our hands go through a lot every day. This can leave the skin feeling dry, rough and tight.

Hand creams for softer supple hands (pexels)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

This is where a good hand cream can make a noticeable difference. More than just a quick fix for dryness, hand cream can help moisturise the skin, support the skin barrier and keep your hands feeling soft and comfortable.

What is hand cream?

Hand cream is a moisturising product formulated specifically for the skin on your hands. Compared with lighter body lotions, many hand creams have a richer texture because the hands are frequently exposed to external stressors and tend to lose moisture easily.

Depending on the formulation, hand creams may contain ingredients such as glycerin, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, squalane, urea or natural oils. These ingredients can help attract moisture to the skin, reduce moisture loss and improve the feel of dry or rough hands.

Benefits of using hand cream

1. Helps combat dryness

One of the biggest benefits of hand cream is its ability to replenish lost moisture. Regular application can help relieve dry, flaky and tight-feeling skin, particularly after washing your hands.

2. Supports the skin barrier

Frequent washing and exposure to detergents can weaken the skin barrier. A moisturising hand cream can help support this barrier by providing hydration and replenishing skin-softening ingredients.

3. Makes rough hands feel softer

If your hands feel rough or look dull, consistent moisturisation can improve their texture. Richer creams can be especially useful for particularly dry areas around the knuckles and fingertips.

4. Helps protect against environmental stressors

Your hands are exposed to the elements almost every day. Cold air, dry weather, pollution and frequent contact with water can contribute to moisture loss. Applying hand cream regularly helps keep the skin moisturised and more comfortable.

5. Can help care for cuticles

Dry cuticles can become rough and uncomfortable. Applying a little hand cream around the nails and cuticles can help soften this area and prevent it from feeling excessively dry.

6. Keeps hands looking well cared for

Well-moisturised hands tend to look smoother and healthier. While hand cream cannot stop the natural ageing process, maintaining good hydration can help minimise the appearance of dryness and rough texture.

How to use hand cream correctly

The best time to apply hand cream is immediately after washing your hands, while the skin is still slightly damp. Take a small amount and massage it into your palms, backs of your hands, fingers, knuckles and around the nails.

You can also keep a tube beside your bed and apply a richer hand cream before going to sleep. If your hands are extremely dry, wearing soft cotton gloves overnight after applying cream may help prevent the product from rubbing off.

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream is a rich, comforting formula designed to nourish dry and rough hands. Enriched with shea butter, it helps replenish moisture and leaves the skin feeling softer and smoother. Despite its creamy texture, it absorbs well without leaving an overly greasy finish. I like it for keeping my hands moisturised through the day, especially when frequent handwashing leaves them feeling dry. It is a lovely pick for anyone looking for a luxurious everyday hand-care essential.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Aveeno Active Naturals Skin Relief Hand Cream is designed for dry, uncomfortable hands that need lasting moisture. Its soothing formula helps replenish the skin's moisture while leaving hands feeling soft and comfortable. The cream has a nourishing texture that works particularly well when skin feels tight or rough. I find it useful as an everyday hand moisturiser, especially during dry weather or after repeated handwashing. It is a practical choice if you prefer gentle, comforting skincare for dry hands.

O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream is made for hands that regularly deal with dryness, roughness and everyday wear and tear. Its concentrated formula helps moisturise extremely dry skin and supports the skin's natural moisture barrier. The texture is thick and concentrated, so a little goes a long way. I would reach for this when my hands feel particularly rough or cracked rather than when they only need light hydration. It is especially suited to hardworking, dry hands that need intensive care.

Nivea Anti-Age Q10 Plus Hand Cream combines everyday hydration with ingredients aimed at caring for the appearance of ageing hands. Formulated with Q10, it helps moisturise dry skin while making hands feel smoother and more supple. Regular use can help hands look cared for and soft, which is particularly useful as the skin on the hands can become drier and show signs of ageing over time. I like it as a simple addition to a daily hand-care routine when hydration and skin-smoothing benefits are both a priority.

Burt's Bees Thoroughly Therapeutic Honey & Grapeseed Oil Hand Cream brings together nourishing ingredients to give dry hands a dose of comforting moisture. Honey helps attract and retain moisture, while grapeseed oil helps condition and soften the skin. The rich texture makes it particularly appealing when hands feel dry, rough or in need of extra care. I would use it after washing my hands or before bed for a more nourishing treatment. It is a good option for anyone who enjoys ingredient-focused, moisturising hand care.

Similar articles for you

Here is why I focus on formula and not just brand names for my lipsticks

I switched to these 7 body oils for soft and supple skin, and now there's no looking back

I used these 6 lip balms every night for a few weeks, and I see visible results

FAQ for hand creams How often should I use hand cream? You can use hand cream several times a day, particularly after washing your hands or using a hand sanitiser. If your hands are very dry, applying it more frequently can help maintain hydration.

Can I use hand cream every day? Yes. Hand cream is designed for regular use and can be incorporated into your daily skincare routine.

Should I apply hand cream before bed? Yes. Night-time is a convenient opportunity to use a richer hand cream because you don't need to worry about the product feeling greasy while working or using your phone.

Can I apply hand cream to my cuticles? Yes. Massaging a small amount into your cuticles can help soften dry skin around the nails.

Do I still need sunscreen on my hands? Yes. Hand cream moisturises the skin but does not necessarily provide UV protection. During the day, applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen to exposed hands can help protect them from sun damage.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.