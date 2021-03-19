Zing of eclecticism  

It’s hard to picture a Suneet Varma show minus his unshamedly whizz-bang sexiness. A hint of decolletage, the dramatic swirl of a lehenga skirt and sheen of paillettes - the scenario is always more is more. And why would it be anything else? Unapologetic glamour is something we could all use as a soothing balm after going through the torturous pandemic months. Always a proponent of the look-at-me extravagance, Varma made a strong case for the uninhibited joy of dressing up in this maximalist outing aptly titled, ‘50 Shades Of Happiness’ on Day 3 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

An ombre tulle concoction by Suneet Varma at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/FDCI)

Trust Masaba Gupta to delight us with a lip-bitingly desirable outing. The princess of print magicked up a glam leisure squad featuring cheeky twinsets, choli meets bolero hybrids and floaty kaftans. Moreover, p.e.l.l.a’s fashion film was meticulously crafted with poetic montages complementing the designer’s ethereal offerings. Also meriting a special mention is designer Nidhi Yasha, who presented a collection named, The Gypsy Wife inspired by a song by Leonard Cohen. She experimented with myriad surface ornamentations extrapolating them beautifully to recreate the new age bohemia.

Upbeat and utilitarian, chic and craft-centric - Masaba’s world is always an avant-garde collage. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Sultan of sequins - Suneet Varma

Borrowing inspiration from the divinity of the lush and visually sumptuous Valley of Flowers, Suneet’s ensembles reflected the spirit of joie de vivre. Varma referenced all elements which give him a creative high - from children’s books to the art of storytelling. Clashing modernity with abstract artwork, he unleashed a tulle frenzy of sorts- statement tiered ruffles flirted with shimmery lehenga and tiered ombre skirts. All in all, the SV bride and her entourage of party girls like to have fun and refuse to be the wilting wallflowers.

A model in a shine-on Suneet Varma creation (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Glam-leisure squad goals - Masaba Gupta

Staying true to her bold and vivacious colour obsession, Masaba served us sunshine yellow, pop fuchsia, along with some sensual shades of nudes and classic ebony and ivory. The print maverick spun another eclectic mix of pattern play of our country’s indigenous flora and fauna. What stood out was an interesting play of styling especially the fanny packs and the headphones lending gravitas to her easy chic pieces. Upbeat and utilitarian, chic and craft-centric - Masaba’s world is always an avant-garde collage.

A model in a glam-leisure ensemble by Masaba showcased at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com