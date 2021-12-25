A Jolly good Christmas at home!

It’s time to eat, drink and make merry as the holiday season is upon us. While many are opting for smaller Christmas get-togethers with just close friends and family amid the looming Omicron virus threat, planning can always be a hassle. But fret not, we got you covered with some ideas to make your prep for the festive soirée just as fun as throwing them!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Start with preparing a guest list. To filter out, think about low-key celebrations with #teamvaxxed? And then send out e-vites before the their seasonal calendars will fill up fast. To make it extra festive, you could also give a colour scheme (green, red, white or all glitter!) and ask your guests to dress accordingly.

Now move on to choosing the location — is it going to be indoors all cosy and warm or outdoors? Ensure a bonfire setup if it’s in the open area.

Once your guests arrive, the first thing they’ll notice is the Christmassy decor. But remember it doesn’t need to be over the top and most expensive. It is always wise to check what all you have from the past years so you can reuse and recycle to reduce purchasing new decor. And if time permits, you can always get crafty with your little ones. Dig from your stock and put up fairy lights on the entrance, place a a tree with DIY hanging paper stars, make sock snow-mans, put tea lights in mason jars, a banner with “Merry Christmas”, there are plenty of options!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the prep moves on to joyful meals, experts recommend sticking to traditional delights — mashed potatoes with dark gravy, an oven roasted turkey, baked pumpkin, shepherd’s pie along with plum cake, mulled wine, and hot chocolate. One could also add Christmas colours to the garnishing and table setting. Get disposable eco-friendly cups, cutlery and crockery to ease out the cleaning process.

No party is complete without any entertainment. So prepare a music playlist of Christmas classics (Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and the likes!) or have a movie marathon of all your favourite Christmas films. Also, don’t forget to keep some classic board games in handy.

Add to the warmth of the season by donating gifts to charity and end the night with a good cause.

Inputs from Tania Nijhawan, founder of Fork ‘N’ Spoon and Anmol Gulati, founder, My Kind of Parties