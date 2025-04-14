Menu Explore
Amarnath Yatra 2025 registration begins today: How to register online and offline? Check step-by-step guide

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 14, 2025 01:13 PM IST

Amarnath Yatra 2025 registrations are now open. Here's your complete guide to dates, routes, documents, and how to register online or offline.

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Registrations for one of Hinduism’s most sacred pilgrimages, Amarnath Yatra 2025 are now officially open. Thousands of devotees are preparing to embark on the spiritual trek to the Amarnath Cave Temple in Jammu and Kashmir, where the naturally formed ice Shiva Lingam is worshipped with deep reverence. Whether you're opting for online or offline registration, here’s everything you need to know to get started on this divine journey. (Also read: Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, significance, rituals and all about the 7 days of Assamese New Year )

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Online and offline registration now open for devotees. (PTI)
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Online and offline registration now open for devotees. (PTI)

Key dates for Amarnath Yatra 2025

Yatra start date: June 29, 2025

Yatra end date: August 19, 2025 (Shravan Purnima)

Route options:

Pahalgam Route (Traditional, longer)

Baltal Route (Shorter but steeper)

Last year, a total of 3.65 lakh pilgrims had undertaken the Amarnath Yatra. (ANI )
Last year, a total of 3.65 lakh pilgrims had undertaken the Amarnath Yatra. (ANI )

Amarnath Yatra 2025 registration guide

How to register online? Step-by-step guide

  • Pilgrims can register online via the official Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) website or offline through over 540 authorised bank branches across India.
  • Visit the SASB official website and click on "Online Services" in the top menu.
  • Choose "Yatra Permit Registration" from the dropdown.
  • Read all the guidelines, dos, and don’ts carefully. Click “I Agree”, then proceed to “Register”.
  • Fill in your personal details like name, preferred yatra date, Aadhaar number, mobile number, etc.
  • Upload a passport-size photo and a scanned copy of your Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC).
  • Verify your mobile number via the OTP sent to your phone.
  • A payment link will be sent to you within two hours. Pay the registration fee (approx. 220; subject to change).
  • After successful payment, download your Yatra Registration Permit directly from the portal.

Offline Registration

Prefer offline mode? The Jammu and Kashmir government has made the process simple at designated centres like Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat Bhawan, and Mahajan Hall.

  • Visit one of the centres and collect a token slip, which is issued three days before your chosen yatra date.
  • The next day, head to Saraswati Dham for your medical check-up and registration.
  • On the same day, collect your RFID card from the designated centre in Jammu to complete the formalities.

Tip: Whether registering online or offline, ensure you complete the process well in advance and carry all necessary documents, including your health certificate and valid ID, to avoid any last-minute hassles.

