Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, significance, rituals and all about the 7 days of Assamese New Year

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu or Xaat Bihu (meaning ‘seven Bihus’), is a vibrant and culturally rich festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across Assam and parts of Northeast India. Observed by the indigenous communities of the region, it marks the joyous arrival of the Assamese New Year. From dates to traditions, here’s everything you should know about this festive celebration.(Also read: Vishu 2025: Date, timings, history, significance, celebration and all about Malayalam New Year ) Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. (Freepik)

When is Bohag Bihu 2025? Know dates

Rongali Bihu typically takes place in the second week of April, symbolising the traditional harvest season. In 2025, the festivities will begin on April 14 and continue for about a week, concluding on April 21. The main day of celebration generally aligns with Bohag Sankranti, which marks the first day of the Assamese month of Bohag.

All about the 7 days of Bohag Bihu

Garu Bihu (Day 1): Cattle are honoured with rituals, bathed in rivers, decorated with garlands, and their horns and hooves are painted. Prayers are offered for their well-being.

Manuh Bihu (Day 2): People begin the day with a purifying turmeric bath. Traditional delicacies like Til Laru, Pitha, Murir Laru, Ghila Pitha, and Poka Mithoi are prepared and shared with loved ones.

Guxai Bihu (Day 3): A day dedicated to worshipping household deities and seeking blessings for prosperity and harmony.

Taator Bihu (Day 4): Celebrates Assam’s rich handloom tradition and craftsmanship, highlighting cultural pride.

Nangolor Bihu (Day 5): Focuses on honouring agricultural tools that are vital for farming and sustenance.

Gharosia Jibar Bihu (Day 6): Expresses gratitude towards domestic animals for their contributions to rural life.

Chera Bihu (Day 7): The festival concludes with joyful community celebrations filled with dance, music, and togetherness.

Significance of Bohag Bihu 2025

Primarily celebrated as an agrarian festival, Bohag Bihu holds deep cultural and emotional significance for the people of Assam, especially its farming community. It marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and welcomes the vibrant season of spring with hope and gratitude.

On this occasion, farmers offer heartfelt thanks to the divine for a fruitful harvest and pray for abundance in the coming season. Beyond its agricultural roots, Bohag Bihu acts as a powerful social unifier, bringing together people from all backgrounds to celebrate life, community, and tradition. It’s a time to embrace joy, unity, and the shared blessings of a prosperous harvest.