Vishu 2025: Date, timings, history, significance, celebration and all about Malayalam New Year

Vishu 2025: Vishu, also referred to as the Malayalam New Year, is an important Hindu spring festival celebrated mainly in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu. According to Indian astrology, the festival signifies new beginnings and the Sun's transition into Mesha Rashi, which is why it's observed on the first day of the Malayalam month of Chingam.

The festival coincides with the spring equinox, when day and night are of equal length, with the word "Vishu" in Sanskrit meaning "equal." From history to significance, here's all you need to know. (Also read: Baisakhi 2025: When is Baisakhi? Know correct date, history, significance and celebration )

Vishu 2025 date and timings

This year, the important festival of Vishu will be celebrated on Monday, April 14. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for observing Vishu Kani is at 03:30 AM.

Vishu 2025 history

Vishu is steeped in rich history, mythology, and folklore. One tradition associates the festival with Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura. Another myth links Vishu to the return of Surya Dev, the Sun God. According to one folklore, the demon king Ravana had once stopped Surya Dev from rising in the east. After Ravana's demise, Surya Dev resumed his eastward journey on the day of Vishu, making the festival a symbol of the Sun's triumphant return.

Significance of Vishu 2025

Vishu, as per the Malayalam calendar, marks the New Year in Kerala and holds deep cultural, spiritual, and social significance. Vishu is observed on Mesha Sankranti, or Mesha Sankramam, and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna, marking the beginning of a new astrological cycle. Celebrations revolve around three key elements: Vishu Kani (the auspicious sight), Vishu Kaineettam (the tradition of gifting money), and Vishubhalam (astrological predictions for the year).

Vishu 2025 rituals

Vishu Kani: Seen at dawn; arranged the night before with items like rice, fruits, flowers, coins, mirror, and a lamp (Nilavilakku) in a brass vessel (Uruli).