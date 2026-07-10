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    Get to know... Shefali Alvares

    The singer, songwriter and performer (@Shefali_Alvares) is working through self-doubt, craving hot coffee and sushi, and catching up with her reading

    Published on: Jul 10, 2026, 03:58:11 IST
    By Riddhi Doshi
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    Currently I am: Meeting new collaborators and exploring devotional music.

    Shefali Alvares wishes she could experience the golden era of jazz clubs.
    Shefali Alvares wishes she could experience the golden era of jazz clubs.

    High point in life: Hearing thousands of people sing along to a song I’ve performed. It never gets old.

    Low point in life: Every moment of self-doubt. It comes with the job.

    My secret skill: I can remember a song’s lyrics more clearly than where I left my keys.

    My favourite subject in school: English Literature.

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Trust your instincts, be patient with yourself and enjoy the journey as much as the destination.

    Today I’m craving: A perfectly brewed cup of coffee and some good sushi.

    The last thing I ordered online: Headphones and a book I’ve been wanting to read.

    An app I check before going to bed: Instagram. I tell myself I’ll only be on it for five minutes!

    A superpower I wish I had: Teleportation.

    My favourite Sunday memory: Lazy family lunches filled with food, laughter and absolutely no rush.

    My plans for next Sunday: Sleeping in a little longer, catching up with loved ones and listening to some new music.

    My favourite bad habit: Hitting Snooze more times than I should.

    If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d love to experience the golden era of jazz clubs.

    The best thing about fame: The love and connection you build with people through music.

    The worst thing about fame: Having very little privacy sometimes, but it’s a small price to pay for doing what I love.

    From HT Brunch, July 11, 2026

    Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

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