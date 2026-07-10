How to practice Stoicism in a stressful world, according to Marcus Aurelius

Busy schedules, endless notifications and daily deadlines at work can leave anyone feeling tired or overwhelmed. While today's world looks very different from ancient Rome, many people are turning to Stoicism, an ancient philosophy that teaches people how to stay calm, think clearly and respond wisely when life gets difficult. Marcus Aurelius (Pexels)

One of Stoicism's best-known followers was Marcus Aurelius, the Roman emperor whose book Meditations is still read around the world nearly 2,000 years later. He didn't write it as a self-help book. Instead, it was his personal journal, filled with reminders to himself about how to live with patience, kindness and self-control.

What is Stoicism? Stoicism is an ancient Greek philosophy that was founded in Athens around 300 BC by Zeno of Citium. The philosophy teaches that while we can't control everything that happens around us, we can control how we think, act and respond.

Stoics believe that a good life isn't built on wealth, fame or comfort. Instead, it comes from developing qualities like honesty, courage, wisdom and kindness. Rather than trying to avoid challenges, Stoicism encourages people to face them with a calm and steady mind.

Today, many people practice Stoicism as a way to deal with stress, improve their relationships and become more resilient during difficult times.

Also Read 5 Stoic lessons from Marcus Aurelius that can help you handle everyday stress

How to practise Stoicism in daily life? Start the day with the right mindset Marcus Aurelius believed that every day would bring challenges. Instead of expecting everything to go perfectly, he prepared himself for delays, mistakes and difficult people.

This doesn't mean thinking negatively. It simply means accepting that not every day will go as planned. When problems come up, you're less likely to feel frustrated because you were already ready to deal with them.

2. Focus on being a good person Marcus Aurelius often reminded himself that success isn't only about money, power or recognition. It's also about being honest, fair and kind.

No matter what happens during the day, ask yourself one simple question: Did I do the right thing? Over time, these small choices help build strong character.

3. Stop comparing yourself with others It's easy to look at someone else's life on social media and feel like you're falling behind. Marcus Aurelius believed everyone has their own path, and comparing yourself with others only takes away your peace of mind.

Instead of worrying about what someone else is doing, focus on becoming a better version of yourself.

4. Give your full attention to what you're doing Whether you're making breakfast, finishing a work project or spending time with family, Marcus Aurelius believed every task deserved your full attention.

Instead of rushing from one thing to another, try being fully present. Even ordinary moments can become more meaningful when you slow down.

5. Choose calm over arguments Not every disagreement needs a response.

Marcus Aurelius believed that staying calm often shows more strength than trying to prove you're right. Before reacting, ask yourself whether the situation is really worth your time and energy.

Sometimes, protecting your peace is the better choice.

6. Make time for quiet moments Life can feel noisy, but Marcus Aurelius believed people could find peace by spending a little time alone with their thoughts.

You don't have to meditate for hours. A short walk, a few minutes without your phone, or simply sitting quietly with a cup of coffee can help you reset.

7. End the day by learning from it Marcus Aurelius believed every day offered a chance to grow.

Before going to bed, take a moment to reflect. Ask yourself: